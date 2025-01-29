During the visit, Grossi is allegedly planning to meet with the head of Rosatom, Alexei Likhachev.

Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), plans to visit Russia in early February 2025.

According to rosSIA, Grossi will meet with rosatom director alexei likhachev and discuss the situation at the occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (nPP). During his visit, Grossi “does not plan to visit” the Russian-occupied territory of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region, where the plant is located.

Grossi reported on the situation at the occupied ZNPP: explosions occur daily in the area of the facility.

The Center for Countering Disinformation refutes Russian claims of Ukrainian attacks on ZNPP. The IAEA confirmed the explosions and a possible drone attack near the plant, as well as increased military activity.

