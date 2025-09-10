IAEA and Iran agree to resume inspections at nuclear facilities

$41.250.03
06:41 AM • 844 views
Russian drone crashed into a residential building in Poland: roof and car damaged, residents alarmed
06:30 AM • 1562 views
Over 400 enemy targets eliminated by Ukrainian air defense
02:37 AM • 19588 views
Poland confirmed that Russian drones entered its territory: three voivodeships are under threatPhoto
01:02 AM • 32043 views
US Department of Justice seeks death penalty for Ukrainian woman's killer
September 9, 07:32 PM • 67301 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Zinchenko's handball prevented Ukraine from beating AzerbaijanPhotoVideo
September 9, 04:05 PM • 65275 views
Ukraine needs 10 more Patriot systems, and it's urgent - Shmyhal
Exclusive
September 9, 03:59 PM • 70964 views
Decision to transfer control over Mi-8MTV helicopter documentation may have criminal consequences – expert
September 9, 02:25 PM • 32986 views
Svyrydenko handed the head of the IMF mission a letter requesting a new cooperation program
Exclusive
September 9, 07:55 AM • 56697 views
In Russia, a main oil pipeline and a regional gas pipeline were disabled as a result of explosions.Photo
Exclusive
September 9, 07:10 AM • 98602 views
Unbreakable business. "Heel" importer resumes operations after direct hit by Russian dronePhoto
Russian drones flew into Poland: local airport closed due to "unplanned military activity"PhotoSeptember 9, 10:51 PM • 27721 views
Poland officially confirmed that it engaged its own and allied aircraft for airspace security.PhotoSeptember 9, 11:36 PM • 36369 views
"Scientific" fishing for 258 tons: director of state institute exposed for abuse of officePhotoSeptember 10, 12:14 AM • 28109 views
Another Polish airport closed due to "unplanned military activity"PhotoSeptember 10, 12:42 AM • 28359 views
Large-scale alarm in Ukraine: Russia launched cruise missiles03:12 AM • 38457 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Zinchenko's handball prevented Ukraine from beating AzerbaijanPhotoVideoSeptember 9, 07:32 PM • 67300 views
Son of Transcarpathian Regional Council deputy, exposed for selling timber, suspected of robbery: what is known about the family of the elected officialVideoSeptember 9, 04:51 PM • 43768 views
Decision to transfer control over Mi-8MTV helicopter documentation may have criminal consequences – expert
Exclusive
September 9, 03:59 PM • 70964 views
Apple prepares to unveil iPhone 17: how and when to watch the presentationSeptember 9, 07:22 AM • 68187 views
Unbreakable business. "Heel" importer resumes operations after direct hit by Russian dronePhoto
Exclusive
September 9, 07:10 AM • 98601 views
UNN Lite
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finalePhotoSeptember 9, 07:45 AM • 50261 views
Apple to unveil iPhone 17 at "Awe Dropping": Should we expect "revolutionary" changes?September 8, 03:39 PM • 46692 views
The film "Nuremberg" with Russell Crowe and Leo Woodall is nominated for an Oscar and has already surprised criticsPhotoSeptember 8, 03:06 PM • 44518 views
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the VictorsSeptember 8, 06:53 AM • 113515 views
Jessie J returned to the stage after cancer surgery: she performed with her two-year-old sonPhotoSeptember 7, 08:47 AM • 69072 views
IAEA and Iran agree to resume inspections at nuclear facilities

Kyiv • UNN

 • 464 views

The IAEA and Iran have reached an agreement on resuming inspections at nuclear facilities. The agreement was concluded between Rafael Grossi and Abbas Araghchi, but the details remain unknown.

IAEA and Iran agree to resume inspections at nuclear facilities

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has reached an agreement with Iran to resume inspections at nuclear facilities, including those bombed by the US and Israel. This was reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

The agreement, concluded between the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi during a meeting in Cairo, is intended to pave the way for the full resumption of inspections, which were interrupted by military strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities in June.

At the same time, diplomats warned that "the devil is in the details." Neither Grossi nor Araghchi provided any details at a joint press conference regarding their agreement, which covers what the IAEA calls the "modalities" for resuming inspections.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that the US imposed full blocking restrictions against a network of companies and vessels involved in smuggling Iranian oil.

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the World
Israel
Rafael Grossi
International Atomic Energy Agency
Cairo
Iran