IAEA and Iran agree to resume inspections at nuclear facilities
Kyiv • UNN
The IAEA and Iran have reached an agreement on resuming inspections at nuclear facilities. The agreement was concluded between Rafael Grossi and Abbas Araghchi, but the details remain unknown.
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has reached an agreement with Iran to resume inspections at nuclear facilities, including those bombed by the US and Israel. This was reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.
Details
The agreement, concluded between the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi during a meeting in Cairo, is intended to pave the way for the full resumption of inspections, which were interrupted by military strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities in June.
At the same time, diplomats warned that "the devil is in the details." Neither Grossi nor Araghchi provided any details at a joint press conference regarding their agreement, which covers what the IAEA calls the "modalities" for resuming inspections.
Recall
Earlier, UNN reported that the US imposed full blocking restrictions against a network of companies and vessels involved in smuggling Iranian oil.