I have not met a more unprincipled person, even in politics: the founder of the "Come Back Alive" foundation reacted to the suspicion against Shabunin

Vitaliy Deineha, founder of the "Come Back Alive" foundation, reacted to the notice of suspicion served on Vitaliy Shabunin, head of the Anti-Corruption Action Center (AntAC), noting that he "had not met a more unprincipled person even in politics," and also hinted at double standards, UNN reports.

... I have not met a more unprincipled person even in politics. Personally and repeatedly, I witnessed how he and his colleagues accused and slandered those they disliked. Even if they did not commit corrupt crimes, or (like, for example, me) fought against the corruption of their friends. I saw how they whitewashed their allies from accusations of corruption. And also how they instantly forgot that a person was a "corrupt official" when they became useful to them, and vice versa. These are people for whom our opinion is just a resource in their political struggle for interests. And they, in fact, trade our point of view and are ready to form it "to order" with tools of information attacks and selective justice. - Deineha wrote.

It should be noted that the notice of suspicion served on Vitaliy Shabunin, head of AntAC, was also supported by veterans.

The suspicion against Shabunin is a signal that parasitism on the Armed Forces of Ukraine will not go unpunished - stated Oleksiy Stalker, a veteran of the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Context

As reported today, the SBI announced a notice of suspicion against Vitaliy Shabunin, head of AntAC, who, according to the investigation, systematically evaded military service and illegally used a vehicle intended for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In particular, facts were documented of him receiving a monthly monetary allowance of over 50,000 hryvnias, despite his actual absence from the military unit.

The activist was served with a notice of suspicion under Part 4 of Article 409 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — evasion of military service under martial law; Part 2 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (in the version of the Law at the time of the criminal offense) — appropriation of another's property by fraud, committed on a large scale. The sanction of the article provides for punishment of up to 10 years of imprisonment, the report says.