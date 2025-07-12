I have not met a more unprincipled person, even in politics: the founder of the "Come Back Alive" foundation reacted to the suspicion against Shabunin

$41.820.00
48.980.00
ukenru
Five Indian films that will surprise you: what to watch in your free time
02:30 PM • 2642 views
Five Indian films that will surprise you: what to watch in your free time
July 11, 07:13 PM • 28668 views
Supplies restored: Zelenskyy on the resumption of military aid to Ukraine
Exclusive
July 11, 02:42 PM • 150399 views
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
July 11, 02:05 PM • 156082 views
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
July 11, 12:36 PM • 152572 views
Russia intends to enter Dnipropetrovsk Oblast 10 km deep - Budanov
Exclusive
July 11, 11:30 AM • 102997 views
Ten children poisoned after visiting water park in Zakarpattia – police
Exclusive
July 11, 09:10 AM • 83703 views
Attack on a doctor in Zaporizhzhia: details of the incident in the hospital emerged
Exclusive
July 11, 08:32 AM • 72776 views
TRC will analyze the work of NABU and SAP - Vlasenko
Exclusive
July 11, 07:47 AM • 62968 views
For over a day, Kyiv has been searching for the killer of an SBU colonel: what is known
Exclusive
July 11, 06:48 AM • 50028 views
Aviation enterprises should be included in Defence City, criteria need to be softened - Hudymenko
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
3m/s
36%
751mm
Popular news
Night attack by Russians on Chernivtsi: four people killedJuly 12, 05:43 AM • 10026 views
Rescuers showed the consequences of the night Russian attack on the city of Lviv July 12, 08:02 AM • 8910 views
The GUR intercepted the order of the Russian commander to execute Ukrainian prisoners of war09:07 AM • 19046 views
July 13 declared a day of mourning in Chernivtsi for those killed in the Russian attack09:23 AM • 5584 views
Russian strike on Lviv: number of injured increased to nine people09:48 AM • 11157 views
Publications
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
July 11, 02:42 PM • 150399 views
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
Exclusive
July 11, 02:05 PM • 156083 views
Delaying can be tantamount to sabotage: when ARMA finally chooses a manager for Gulliver shopping mallJuly 11, 05:00 AM • 158705 views
Car for almost 3 million: will the head of ARMA Duma explain who and why approved this “luxury” purchaseJuly 10, 03:21 PM • 181474 views
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
Exclusive
July 10, 02:43 PM • 214131 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Sybiha
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Actual places
Ukraine
Chernivtsi
Lviv
Lutsk
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five Indian films that will surprise you: what to watch in your free time02:30 PM • 2620 views
Justin Bieber returns with the album Swag, which includes personal dramaJuly 11, 03:54 PM • 47912 views
"Fantastic Four" remake focuses on family and unity, explains Pedro PascalJuly 11, 03:30 PM • 53380 views
Chris Brown pleads not guilty to new charges in London assault caseJuly 11, 12:06 PM • 93354 views
Armani announced his return after health issuesJuly 11, 09:16 AM • 111579 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Financial Times
ChatGPT
MIM-104 Patriot
Kh-101

I have not met a more unprincipled person, even in politics: the founder of the "Come Back Alive" foundation reacted to the suspicion against Shabunin

Kyiv • UNN

 • 584 views

Vitaliy Deynega, the founder of the "Come Back Alive" foundation, reacted to the suspicion against Vitaliy Shabunin, the head of the Anti-Corruption Action Center (TsPK), calling him an "unprincipled person" and accusing him of double standards. Shabunin has been notified of suspicion for evading military service and fraud, specifically for receiving financial support without actually being present in a military unit.

I have not met a more unprincipled person, even in politics: the founder of the "Come Back Alive" foundation reacted to the suspicion against Shabunin

Vitaliy Deineha, founder of the "Come Back Alive" foundation, reacted to the notice of suspicion served on Vitaliy Shabunin, head of the Anti-Corruption Action Center (AntAC), noting that he "had not met a more unprincipled person even in politics," and also hinted at double standards, UNN reports.

... I have not met a more unprincipled person even in politics. Personally and repeatedly, I witnessed how he and his colleagues accused and slandered those they disliked. Even if they did not commit corrupt crimes, or (like, for example, me) fought against the corruption of their friends. I saw how they whitewashed their allies from accusations of corruption. And also how they instantly forgot that a person was a "corrupt official" when they became useful to them, and vice versa. These are people for whom our opinion is just a resource in their political struggle for interests. And they, in fact, trade our point of view and are ready to form it "to order" with tools of information attacks and selective justice.

- Deineha wrote.

It should be noted that the notice of suspicion served on Vitaliy Shabunin, head of AntAC, was also supported by veterans.

The suspicion against Shabunin is a signal that parasitism on the Armed Forces of Ukraine will not go unpunished - stated Oleksiy Stalker, a veteran of the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Context

As reported today, the SBI announced a notice of suspicion against Vitaliy Shabunin, head of AntAC, who, according to the investigation, systematically evaded military service and illegally used a vehicle intended for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In particular, facts were documented of him receiving a monthly monetary allowance of over 50,000 hryvnias, despite his actual absence from the military unit.

The activist was served with a notice of suspicion under Part 4 of Article 409 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — evasion of military service under martial law; Part 2 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (in the version of the Law at the time of the criminal offense) — appropriation of another's property by fraud, committed on a large scale. The sanction of the article provides for punishment of up to 10 years of imprisonment, the report says.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9