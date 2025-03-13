I don't think it will happen: Trump on Russia's possible attack on US allies
US President Donald Trump assured that Russia will not attack other allies of America. He also noted that the US discussed with Ukraine the issue of territorial concessions.
US President Donald Trump does not believe that Russia will attack other US allies. He said this during a meeting in the Oval Office with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, UNN reports.
No, I don't think Russia will attack other allies. We will make sure that this does not happen
Addition
US President Donald Trump said that the US discussed territorial concessions with Ukraine, including which territories would remain under Ukrainian control and which would not, including the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.
Special Representative of US President Donald Trump, Stephen Witcoff, is holding serious discussions in Russia. Trump said this and added that he hopes that Russia will do the right thing regarding the ceasefire.