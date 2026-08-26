The Hungarian government, led by Prime Minister Péter Magyar, once again considers Russia a threat. This was reported by UNN, citing Spiegel.

Details

For many years, Hungary, led by Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, was considered Moscow’s “trump card” in the EU. However, several months after Viktor Orbán’s resignation, the new authorities in Budapest officially set out their new foreign-policy orientation in writing.

Magyar’s government is breaking with the foreign-policy line of the previous government led by right-wing populist Viktor Orbán, who was a loyal supporter of Russia and its president, Vladimir Putin. Orbán repeatedly softened or obstructed EU sanctions against Russia and conducted smear campaigns against Ukraine. This course also led to Hungary’s isolation within the EU - the publication says.

This document contains the guiding principles for the Hungarian delegation to the UN General Assembly in September.

Hungary condemns Russia’s military aggression and fully supports Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders. Russia’s conduct poses a threat to Hungary, Europe, and the world order. Budapest supports all efforts that will lead to negotiations on lasting peace and long-term security guarantees for Ukraine - the journalists noted.

We remind you

The Hungarian Parliament approved constitutional amendments banning the prime minister from serving as head of government for more than eight years. In particular, this applies to Viktor Orbán.