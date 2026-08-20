Hungary restarts its sole nuclear power plant at full capacity after barges became stranded on the shallow Danube

Photo: index.hu

In Hungary, the restart of the turbines shut down at the country's only nuclear power plant, "Paks," will begin on Sunday, following the flooding of barges to form a weir on the shallow Danube to cool the plant, the country's Minister of Economy and Energy, Istvan Kapitany, announced on social media on Thursday, UNN reports.

A huge effort, a huge result! The lower weir raised the water level by 15 centimeters. We do not need to shut down any turbines; those that were stopped will begin restarting on Sunday. Paks will be able to operate at full capacity again in the second half of next week - Kapitany wrote.

Additional information

Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar, as reported by Index, announced in Paks that, despite the critically low water level in the Danube, none of the operating turbines needs to be shut down. According to the plans, the turbine that is currently not operating can gradually be reconnected from Sunday, and the power plant will be able to resume operating at full capacity around next Thursday or Friday. The country's prime minister emphasized that, thanks to the work and broad cooperation, it was possible to avoid a complete shutdown of the Paks nuclear power plant, which would have caused significant additional costs.

Hungary sank barges in the Danube to save the operation of the Paks nuclear power plant due to the river’s low water level