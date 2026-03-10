Hungarian Parliament adopts resolution against Ukraine's EU accession

The Hungarian Parliament adopted a resolution rejecting support for Ukraine's accession to the European Union and further military assistance to Kyiv. The decision was supported by the majority of deputies, ATV reports, according to UNN.

Details

According to the publication, Hungarian deputies voted for the document with 142 votes "for", 28 – "against", and four abstentions.

The text of the resolution states that Hungary opposes Ukraine's membership in the EU, as the country is at war, and its accession, according to Hungarian lawmakers, could draw the European Union itself into a military conflict.

The document also states that Ukraine currently does not meet the criteria for membership in the European Union. In this regard, the parliament called on the government not to support the start of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU.

In addition, the resolution calls on the Hungarian government to support international peace initiatives, not to provide Ukraine with money or weapons, and to do everything possible to avoid involving Hungary or the EU in the Russian-Ukrainian war.

The document also contains data on financial assistance to Ukraine from the European Union. In particular, it is noted that since the beginning of the full-scale war, the EU has provided Ukraine with 193.3 billion euros in support. The possible provision of another 90 billion euros in loans in 2026-2027 is separately mentioned.

The resolution also emphasizes that part of the future EU budget may be directed to support Ukraine, which, according to the authors of the document, may affect the amount of funds for other member states.

In addition, the parliament supported the government's intention to hold a national consultation on further financial support for Ukraine. The document also calls on the government to oppose EU policies aimed at further military assistance to Kyiv and to prevent the use of Hungarian taxpayers' money or European funds to support Ukraine.

Recall

Viktor Orbán stated the importance of Ukraine's existence as a buffer between Russia and Hungary. The Prime Minister supports the security of neighbors but opposes EU membership.