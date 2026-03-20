Hungarian officials gave a "forced injection" to a detained Ukrainian citizen

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Hungarian law enforcement officers may have forcibly injected one of the Ukrainians detained during a raid on a bank transport. This is reported by The Guardian, according to UNN.

Details

According to the publication, on March 5, Hungarian anti-terrorist police TEK detained seven Ukrainians associated with Oschadbank. They were escorting two armored vehicles carrying gold bars and significant amounts of cash from Vienna to Ukraine through Hungary.

The Ukrainian side claims that this was a regular transfer of state funds. At the same time, Hungarian officials stated that the money was intended for the "Ukrainian military mafia," without providing details.

According to preliminary data, the detainees were held for more than 24 hours, most of the time blindfolded and handcuffed, after which they were deported to Ukraine. During this time, one of the detainees, a former SBU employee, was injected without his consent. It probably contained a relaxant for use during interrogations. It is reported that after this, the man, who has diabetes, suffered a hypertensive crisis and lost consciousness. He was hospitalized.

After returning to Ukraine, traces of drugs of the corresponding class were found in the man's blood tests. At the same time, The Guardian emphasizes that it has not seen the test results and cannot confirm this data.

However, according to the publication, Oschadbank filed a criminal complaint against the Hungarian authorities for possible abuse of power. In addition, criminal and civil lawsuits have been filed on behalf of seven employees demanding the cancellation of their deportation and ban on entry to the Schengen area, as well as the return of funds seized in Hungary.

Recall

The Hungarian government decided to ban three Ukrainian citizens from entering the country and the Schengen area, who allegedly threatened Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.