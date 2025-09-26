Hungarian Ministry of Defense denies violation of Ukrainian airspace by its drones
Kyiv • UNN
The Hungarian Ministry of Defense refutes President Zelenskyy's statements about Hungarian drones violating Ukrainian airspace. The agency claims that it has not received any information about such incidents from the Ukrainian side.
The Hungarian Ministry of Defense claims that Hungarian drones did not violate Ukraine's airspace, as stated today by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This is reported by Telex, writes UNN.
The Hungarian army did not carry out and did not receive orders regarding the alleged drone flight on the Hungarian-Ukrainian border, which was reported by the media. We also did not receive information about such an incident from the Ukrainian side, although we are in constant contact with them.
The department also added that the military exercises Adaptive Hussars 2025 within NATO are ongoing in the country until mid-October.
Not only our NATO allies, but also the Ukrainian side are constantly informed about the exercises.
Addition
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report on reconnaissance drones entering Ukrainian airspace from Hungarian territory.
"I instructed to check all available data and immediately report on each recorded fact," the head of state said.