Hundreds of Russian prisoners of war ask Putin to facilitate their return home

Several hundred Russian prisoners of war held in a camp in Ukraine have recorded an appeal to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin asking him to help them return home. This is reported by the project "I Want to Live," UNN reports .

Details

Reportedly, several hundred Russian soldiers held in one of the prisoner-of-war camps have recorded a video message to Putin asking him to help them return home.

The video also features an appeal by Russian prisoner of war Nikolai Dushko, who has already addressed Putin on behalf of the so-called "LDPR" units.

Then, instead of reacting, Kremlin propagandists called them fakes, actors, Ukrainian prisoners, and the so-called Ombudsman of the Russian Federation, Moskalkova, simply ignored both the appeal and the lists handed over to her. This time they were joined by several hundred other prisoners of war. All of them are "second-rate" prisoners of war for the Russian authorities: wounded, sick, elderly, mobilized, ordinary infantry who survived hell ,” the project adds.

The project emphasized that Russia returns them "for surrender" when there are places left on the lists after Kadyrov's men, prisoners, officers, and prisoners from elite units such as airborne troops. In the exchange on August 24, they were not returned at all, as Russia asked for urgent prisoners who had been in captivity for only 2 weeks.

Conscripts are conscripts. We do not manipulate prisoners of war, it is more important for us to return our own than to hold Russians. But these prisoners of war are upset, and we can understand them. They have been in captivity for three years, and they are the last to be returned. In the camp, they have a TV and the opportunity to call home regularly, so they are well aware of what is happening at home, how the Russian authorities are "waiting for them - the project emphasized.

It is also noted that, unfortunately for these prisoners and their families, they are hostages to the policies of the Russian Ministry of Defense, the FSB and some members of the State Duma, who decide who will be returned and who will remain in captivity.

They deliberately reject a large humanitarian exchange of "all for all". They have blocked the creation of mixed medical commissions that would at least allow the return of the sick and wounded. They do not even give a chance to organize the collection of bodies on the front line with the support of the Red Cross. We are sure that they will ignore these poor people in the video in the same way. After all, they are far away in Ukraine, and their relatives, acquaintances and friends are just sitting and listening to the lies from the screens for the third year, waiting for a miracle from the sky ,” the project added.

Recall

Ukraine is launching the project "I Want to Go Home" to facilitate the return of Ukrainians from Russian captivity. Kyiv allows collaborators to return to Russia in exchange for captured Ukrainians.