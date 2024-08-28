ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 122229 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 125672 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 205449 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 157270 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 154939 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143817 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 201926 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112522 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 190227 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105157 views

Popular news
“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 63593 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 75502 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 48795 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 100885 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 84765 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 205449 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 201926 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 190227 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 216838 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 204750 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 9642 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 32021 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 151556 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 150724 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 154736 views
Hundreds of Russian prisoners of war ask Putin to facilitate their return home

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 98754 views

Russian prisoners of war from a camp in Ukraine have recorded a video message to Putin asking for their return. The project “I Want to Live” reports that Russia is returning them “for surrender” after elite units.

Several hundred Russian prisoners of war held in a camp in Ukraine have recorded an appeal to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin asking him to help them return home. This is reported by the project "I Want to Live," UNN reports .

Details

Reportedly, several hundred Russian soldiers held in one of the prisoner-of-war camps have recorded a video message to Putin asking him to help them return home.

The video also features an appeal by Russian prisoner of war Nikolai Dushko, who has already addressed Putin on behalf of the so-called "LDPR" units.

Then, instead of reacting, Kremlin propagandists called them fakes, actors, Ukrainian prisoners, and the so-called Ombudsman of the Russian Federation, Moskalkova, simply ignored both the appeal and the lists handed over to her. This time they were joined by several hundred other prisoners of war. All of them are "second-rate" prisoners of war for the Russian authorities: wounded, sick, elderly, mobilized, ordinary infantry who survived hell

 ,” the project adds.

The project emphasized that Russia returns them "for surrender" when there are places left on the lists after Kadyrov's men, prisoners, officers, and prisoners from elite units such as airborne troops. In the exchange on August 24, they were not returned at all, as Russia asked for urgent prisoners who had been in captivity for only 2 weeks.

Conscripts are conscripts. We do not manipulate prisoners of war, it is more important for us to return our own than to hold Russians. But these prisoners of war are upset, and we can understand them. They have been in captivity for three years, and they are the last to be returned. In the camp, they have a TV and the opportunity to call home regularly, so they are well aware of what is happening at home, how the Russian authorities are "waiting for them

- the project emphasized.

It is also noted that, unfortunately for these prisoners and their families, they are hostages to the policies of the Russian Ministry of Defense, the FSB and some members of the State Duma, who decide who will be returned and who will remain in captivity.

They deliberately reject a large humanitarian exchange of "all for all". They have blocked the creation of mixed medical commissions that would at least allow the return of the sick and wounded. They do not even give a chance to organize the collection of bodies on the front line with the support of the Red Cross. We are sure that they will ignore these poor people in the video in the same way. After all, they are far away in Ukraine, and their relatives, acquaintances and friends are just sitting and listening to the lies from the screens for the third year, waiting for a miracle from the sky

 ,” the project added.

Recall

Ukraine is launching the project "I Want to Go Home" to facilitate the return of Ukrainians from Russian captivity. Kyiv allows collaborators to return to Russia in exchange for captured Ukrainians.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics

