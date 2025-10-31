$42.080.01
Exclusive
12:28 PM
This is North Korea: economist criticized the idea of reducing the number of pharmacies in Ukraine
12:08 PM
The best asset is you: why mental health and development are more important than deposits
11:42 AM
Head of the SBU Maliuk: one of the three "Oreshnik" was successfully destroyed
Exclusive
10:56 AM
Fugitive Rector Continues to Work at State Biotechnological University: Ministry of Education and Science Ignores Court Verdict Against MP Andriy Odarchenko
10:52 AM
"Historic event": Kravchenko announced the first case of a Russian serviceman being handed over to a foreign state for trial
Exclusive
09:39 AM
Attackers on the TCC in Odesa near 7 km face 5 to 15 years: the case is being investigated by the SBU
08:46 AM
Truhanov's pre-trial detention measure will be chosen today in the Pechersk court at 2:00 PM
07:56 AM
40-year-old man was detained for the explosion at the post office in Kyiv: he made "souvenirs from ammunition"
07:53 AM
Russia attacked Ukraine with a missile that prompted Trump to withdraw from the nuclear treaty - Reuters
07:20 AM
Warm weather with rain in some regions is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster announced the prediction for November 1 and 2
Hundreds of millions of dollars turned into scrap metal: SOF destroyed the newest BUK-M3 SAM system and Nebo-U radar near Rostov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 764 views

The Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully conducted operations in the Rostov region of the Russian Federation, destroying the newest BUK-M3 SAM system and hitting the Nebo-U radar. These complexes, worth hundreds of millions of dollars, posed a threat to Ukrainian aviation.

Hundreds of millions of dollars turned into scrap metal: SOF destroyed the newest BUK-M3 SAM system and Nebo-U radar near Rostov

The Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine conducted successful operations in the Rostov region of the Russian Federation, as a result of which the newest Buk-M3 air defense system was destroyed and the Nebo-U radar station was hit. This was reported by UNN with reference to SSO.

Details

These operations took place on September 28, but the details became known only now. Ukrainian special forces, in cooperation with the Russian insurgent movement "Black Spark", disabled two critical elements of the enemy's air defense system.

In the Rostov region, the Buk-M3 anti-aircraft missile system and the Nebo-U early warning radar station were turned into scrap metal

- stated the SSO.

Each of these complexes costs several hundred million dollars. The Buk-M3 anti-aircraft missile system is capable of hitting targets at a distance of up to 80 km, and the Nebo-U radar station is capable of detecting fighters at a distance of up to 400 km.

Both systems posed a great threat to the operation of Ukrainian combat aviation in the frontline zone and hindered Ukrainian "deep strike" attacks, but these specific complexes will no longer do so

- the message says.

Recall

Earlier, the Head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Maliuk reported that Ukrainian special forces destroyed one of the Russian missile systems "Oreshnik".

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in UkraineNews of the WorldTechnologies
Technology
War in Ukraine
Vasyl Malyuk
Buk air defense system
Security Service of Ukraine
Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine