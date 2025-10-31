The Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine conducted successful operations in the Rostov region of the Russian Federation, as a result of which the newest Buk-M3 air defense system was destroyed and the Nebo-U radar station was hit. This was reported by UNN with reference to SSO.

Details

These operations took place on September 28, but the details became known only now. Ukrainian special forces, in cooperation with the Russian insurgent movement "Black Spark", disabled two critical elements of the enemy's air defense system.

In the Rostov region, the Buk-M3 anti-aircraft missile system and the Nebo-U early warning radar station were turned into scrap metal - stated the SSO.

Each of these complexes costs several hundred million dollars. The Buk-M3 anti-aircraft missile system is capable of hitting targets at a distance of up to 80 km, and the Nebo-U radar station is capable of detecting fighters at a distance of up to 400 km.

Both systems posed a great threat to the operation of Ukrainian combat aviation in the frontline zone and hindered Ukrainian "deep strike" attacks, but these specific complexes will no longer do so - the message says.

Recall

Earlier, the Head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Maliuk reported that Ukrainian special forces destroyed one of the Russian missile systems "Oreshnik".