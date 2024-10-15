Jupiter's Great Red Spot is being squeezed, Hubble Telescope finds: nobody knows why

$41.320.06
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Ukraine has solved the problem with manpower at the front - Commander-in-Chief of the Joint Armed Forces of NATO in Europe

A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

Jupiter's Great Red Spot is being squeezed, Hubble Telescope finds: nobody knows why

Kyiv • UNN

 • 11169 views

The Hubble Space Telescope has recorded that Jupiter's Great Red Spot contracts and unclenches every 90 days. The reasons for this behavior of the giant anticyclone remain a mystery to scientists.

Jupiter's Great Red Spot is being squeezed, Hubble Telescope finds: nobody knows why

The Hubble Space Telescope has recorded the oscillations of Jupiter's Great Red Spot (GRS), as if it were contracting and expanding every 90 days, UNN writes with reference to Space.com.

Details

Why this enormous anticyclone, which has been shrinking for decades and now measures about 14,750 kilometers across (although astrophotographer Damian Peach reportedly measured its width at only 12,500 km), is behaving in this way remains a mystery, the publication points out.

"Thanks to Hubble's high resolution , we can tell that the GRS is definitely compressing and contracting at the same time as it's moving faster and slower," said Amy Simon of NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland. - "This was very unexpected, and there is no hydrodynamic explanation at this time.

Astronomers led by Simon used Hubble to observe the Great Red Spot for 88.5 days from December 2023 to March 2024. The frame-by-frame images taken during this period show that the GRS periodically expands and contracts along its major axis (the widest part of the ellipse).

"While we know that its movement varies slightly in longitude, we didn't expect the size to fluctuate as well," Simon said.

Simon also wants to take another look at the GRS using the James Webb Space Telescope, which this year photographed the Jovian storm in near-infrared light and detected atmospheric waves above the VLP. By being able to study the GRS more deeply at longer wavelengths in the mid-infrared, Simon hopes to see if wind speeds within the storm also vary over time with the waves.

The discovery was reported on October 9 in an article published in The Planetary Science Journal.

NASA launches Europa Clipper mission to explore whether Jupiter's moon is habitable14.10.24, 20:27 • 16144 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldTechnologies
NASA
