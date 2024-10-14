NASA launches Europa Clipper mission to explore whether Jupiter's moon is habitable

$41.320.06
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

NASA launches Europa Clipper mission to explore whether Jupiter's moon is habitable

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16144 views

NASA has launched the Europa Clipper spacecraft to study the living conditions on Jupiter's moon Europa. The probe will reach Jupiter's orbit in 2030 and will look for signs of organic compounds and water beneath Europa's icy surface.

NASA launches Europa Clipper mission to explore whether Jupiter's moon is habitable

On Monday, October 14, NASA launched a spacecraft to check whether Jupiter's moon Europa has conditions suitable for life. This was reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

The Europa Clipper spacecraft of the US space agency took off from the Kennedy Space Center at Cape Canaveral on a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket.

The solar-powered probe is set to enter orbit around Jupiter in 2030 after traveling approximately 1.8 billion miles (2.9 billion km) in 5-1/2 years. The launch was scheduled for last week but was postponed due to Hurricane Milton.

Reuters emphasizes that it is the largest spacecraft created by NASA for a planetary mission, measuring about 30.5 meters long and about 17.6 meters wide.

The ship is equipped with large solar panels, which are necessary to generate sufficient energy, as well as 9 instruments, including cameras for mapping the satellite's surface and radar to look under the thick ice cover of Europe.

The mission will also look for traces of organic compounds and gases to assess whether the moon is habitable.

For reference

Europa, with a diameter of approximately 3,100 km, is about 90% of the size of the Moon and is considered a potential habitat for life beyond Earth in our solar system. Its icy shell is believed to be 15-25 km thick, with several kilometers of ocean beneath.

Despite the fact that Europa, the fourth largest of Jupiter's 95 officially recognized moons, is only a quarter of the diameter of the Earth, its vast global ocean of salty liquid water may contain twice as much water as the Earth's oceans

Scientists believe that under the icy surface of Europe there are suitable conditions to support life. The conditions are water, energy, chemistry and stability

- said Sandra Connelly, Deputy Associate Administrator for NASA's Science Mission Directorate .

Recall

SpaceX has successfully returned the Super Heavy booster to Earth for the first time after the test launch of Starship Flight 5. A new method of return using Mechazilla metal levers was used, which confirms the effectiveness of future space travel.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the WorldTechnologies
