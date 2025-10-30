Hryvnia strengthens: NBU sets official exchange rate for October 30

$42.080.01
48.980.00
ukenru
06:35 AM • 4332 views
Power outage schedules in all regions of Ukraine until 7 PM - Ukrenergo
06:13 AM • 9494 views
Trump discussed Russia's war against Ukraine with Xi Jinping: says China to work with the US on a solution
01:44 AM • 20769 views
Trump ordered the US to start nuclear weapons tests
October 29, 06:25 PM • 40901 views
In Ukraine, young people aged 18-25 will be able to receive up to UAH 200,000 to start a business
October 29, 04:51 PM • 42366 views
Court remands ex-head of Ukrenergo Kudrytskyi in custody for two months
Exclusive
October 29, 02:53 PM • 41803 views
In Irpin, a cat died after a probable shooting: police are investigating the incident
Exclusive
October 29, 12:54 PM • 85733 views
Acting Rector of DSTU Andriy Kudryashov "forgot" to declare cohabitant and expensive gifts: what NACP should checkPhoto
Exclusive
October 29, 12:21 PM • 43698 views
Illegal gambling activities: since the beginning of this year, as many cases have been sent to court as in the entire year 2024
October 29, 11:54 AM • 75622 views
New trade rules between Ukraine and the EU come into force today: which quotas for agricultural products will increasePhoto
October 29, 09:51 AM • 31559 views
The enemy is not in Myrnohrad - "East" troop grouping
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
4m/s
88%
745mm
Popular news
South Korea to pay US $350 billion for tariff reduction - TrumpOctober 29, 09:59 PM • 15915 views
"Azovstal" under Pushilin: occupiers prepare a 20 billion ruble scam - CNSOctober 29, 11:38 PM • 20081 views
Moscow was attacked by drones overnight, several Russian airports suspended operations02:14 AM • 19210 views
Zaporizhzhia suffered an enemy attack: an infrastructure object was damaged, fires are raging in the cityPhoto03:11 AM • 13641 views
Enemy strikes on energy infrastructure caused power outages and train delays04:34 AM • 25374 views
Publications
Acting Rector of DSTU Andriy Kudryashov "forgot" to declare cohabitant and expensive gifts: what NACP should checkPhoto
Exclusive
October 29, 12:54 PM • 85735 views
New trade rules between Ukraine and the EU come into force today: which quotas for agricultural products will increasePhotoOctober 29, 11:54 AM • 75623 views
Budget-friendly and delicious: five lunch recipes under UAH 100 for thrifty housewivesPhotoOctober 29, 11:14 AM • 62684 views
Stroke is getting "younger": what you need to know about the symptoms and prevention of the disease
Exclusive
October 29, 07:00 AM • 94500 views
Blood Business: How "Ukrainian Helicopters" Profited from Helicopters the Front LackedOctober 29, 06:30 AM • 120546 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Xi Jinping
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Bloggers
Lindsey Graham
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
South Korea
Zaporizhzhia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco celebrated a month of marriage: how the stars' vacation in California wentOctober 29, 03:50 PM • 24752 views
Jamie Lee Curtis revealed how she "accidentally" got into actingOctober 29, 01:18 PM • 33138 views
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a date night, attending a 2025 World Series game in Los AngelesPhotoVideoOctober 29, 08:05 AM • 58569 views
The Weeknd buys Florida estate for $50 million, setting a recordPhotoOctober 29, 06:46 AM • 63077 views
Pop star Dua Lipa topped the ranking of the richest stars under 30 in Britain and IrelandPhotoOctober 28, 06:29 PM • 44148 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Hill
9K720 Iskander
YouTube

Hryvnia strengthens: NBU sets official exchange rate for October 30

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1740 views

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official dollar exchange rate for October 30 at 42.01 hryvnias, which is a decrease compared to the previous day. The official euro exchange rate is 48.87 hryvnias, and the zloty is 11.51 hryvnias.

Hryvnia strengthens: NBU sets official exchange rate for October 30

As of Thursday, October 30, the National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate at 42.01 hryvnias per US dollar. The official exchange rate on Wednesday was 42.08 hryvnias per US dollar. The official exchange rate of the hryvnia against the euro will be 48.87. This is reported by UNN with reference to NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is: 42.0115 UAH per dollar. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at: 48.8657 UAH per 1 euro. The official zloty exchange rate is: 11.5154 UAH per 1 zloty.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:00 on Thursday:

  • in banks, the dollar is traded at 41.80-42.25 UAH, the euro at 48.60-49.33 UAH, the zloty at 11.25-12.00 UAH;
    • on the interbank market, the rates are 42.00-42.03 UAH/dollar and 48.94-48.96 UAH/euro.

      Recall

      Ukraine's international reserves increased by 1.1% in September 2025, reaching 46,518.6 million US dollars. The growth was due to receipts from international partners and a decrease in the NBU's net sale of foreign currency.

      Zelenskyy bought bonds worth over UAH 4 million - declaration10.10.25, 20:55 • 10669 views

      Vadim Khlyudzinsky

      EconomyFinance
      Zloty
      National Bank of Ukraine
      Ukraine