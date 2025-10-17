$41.760.01
Hryvnia strengthened: NBU set dollar exchange rate for October 17

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1512 views

The National Bank of Ukraine set the official dollar exchange rate for October 17 at 41.64 hryvnias, which is a strengthening compared to the previous day. The euro exchange rate is 48.52 hryvnias, and the Polish zloty is 11.41 hryvnias.

Hryvnia strengthened: NBU set dollar exchange rate for October 17

As of Friday, October 17, the National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate at 41.64 hryvnias per US dollar. The official exchange rate on Wednesday was 41.76 hryvnias per US dollar. The official exchange rate of the hryvnia against the euro will be 48.52. This is reported by UNN with reference to NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is: 41.6358 UAH per dollar. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at: 48.5224 UAH per 1 euro. The official zloty exchange rate is: 11.4124 UAH per 1 zloty.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:00 on Friday:

  • in banks, the dollar is traded at 41.40-41.89 UAH, the euro at 48.20-48.85 UAH, the zloty at 11.00-11.75 UAH;
    • on the interbank market, the rates are 41.75-41.78 UAH/USD and 48.68-48.71 UAH/EUR.

      Recall

      Ukraine's international reserves increased by 1.1% in September 2025, reaching 46,518.6 million US dollars. The growth was due to inflows from international partners and a decrease in the NBU's net sale of foreign currency.

      Zelenskyy bought bonds worth over UAH 4 million - declaration10.10.25, 20:55 • 10586 views

      Vadim Khlyudzinsky

      EconomyFinance
      Zloty
      National Bank of Ukraine
      Ukraine