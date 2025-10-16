Hryvnia loses ground again: NBU sets exchange rate for October 16
Kyiv • UNN
The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official dollar exchange rate for October 16 at 41.76 hryvnias, which is one kopeck more than on Wednesday. The official euro exchange rate is 48.53 hryvnias.
As of Thursday, October 16, the National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate at 41.76 hryvnias per dollar. The official exchange rate on Wednesday was 41.75 hryvnias per dollar. The official exchange rate of the hryvnia against the euro will be 48.53. This is reported by UNN with reference to NBU data.
Details
The official dollar exchange rate is: 41.7607 UAH per dollar. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at: 48.5301 UAH per 1 euro. The official zloty exchange rate is: 11.4004 UAH per 1 zloty.
According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:00 on Thursday:
- in banks, the dollar is traded at 41.50-41.99 UAH, the euro at 48.20-48.85 UAH, the zloty at 11.02-11.67 UAH;
- on the interbank market, the rates are 41.63-41.66 UAH/dollar and 48.42-48.43 UAH/euro.
Recall
Ukraine's international reserves increased by 1.1% in September 2025, reaching 46,518.6 million US dollars. The growth was due to receipts from international partners and a decrease in the NBU's net sale of foreign currency.
Zelenskyy bought bonds worth over UAH 4 million - declaration10.10.25, 20:55 • 10533 views