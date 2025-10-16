$41.750.14
October 15, 10:25 PM • 3818 views
"Key meeting of the day": Yermak discussed with Secretary Rubio the preparation of negotiations between the Presidents of Ukraine and the United StatesVideo
October 15, 08:42 PM • 6414 views
"Stop killing Ukrainians and stop killing Russians": Trump appealed to Putin
Exclusive
October 15, 06:12 PM • 22217 views
In Kyiv region, Lexus hit a moose: driver died, passenger in serious conditionVideo
October 15, 10:41 AM • 47342 views
Committee supported the bill on "OLX tax"
Exclusive
October 15, 10:14 AM • 48764 views
Second month without a decision: the consideration of the complaint against the closure of the case against the NBU's chief lawyer Zyma has been disrupted again
October 15, 09:25 AM • 41005 views
Zelenskyy appointed acting head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast State Administration: what is known about him
October 15, 09:00 AM • 39774 views
Zelenskyy formed Odesa CMA and appointed Lysak as its head
October 15, 08:32 AM • 28356 views
Around 4,500 new fines monthly: TCCs intensify military registration checks – infographicPhoto
Exclusive
October 15, 08:03 AM • 21156 views
Rape of a 14-year-old girl in Zakarpattia: defense tells at what stage the appeal against the verdict for the boys is being considered
October 15, 07:49 AM • 18694 views
Russia attacked Ukraine's gas infrastructure three times in a week, hitting a thermal power plant overnight - Naftogaz
Hryvnia loses ground again: NBU sets exchange rate for October 16

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1090 views

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official dollar exchange rate for October 16 at 41.76 hryvnias, which is one kopeck more than on Wednesday. The official euro exchange rate is 48.53 hryvnias.

Hryvnia loses ground again: NBU sets exchange rate for October 16

As of Thursday, October 16, the National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate at 41.76 hryvnias per dollar. The official exchange rate on Wednesday was 41.75 hryvnias per dollar. The official exchange rate of the hryvnia against the euro will be 48.53. This is reported by UNN with reference to NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is: 41.7607 UAH per dollar. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at: 48.5301 UAH per 1 euro. The official zloty exchange rate is: 11.4004 UAH per 1 zloty.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:00 on Thursday:

  • in banks, the dollar is traded at 41.50-41.99 UAH, the euro at 48.20-48.85 UAH, the zloty at 11.02-11.67 UAH;
    • on the interbank market, the rates are 41.63-41.66 UAH/dollar and 48.42-48.43 UAH/euro.

      Recall

      Ukraine's international reserves increased by 1.1% in September 2025, reaching 46,518.6 million US dollars. The growth was due to receipts from international partners and a decrease in the NBU's net sale of foreign currency.

