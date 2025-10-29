Hryvnia holds steady: NBU sets dollar and euro exchange rates for October 29

$42.070.07
48.980.00
ukenru
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 2940 views
Stroke is getting "younger": what you need to know about the symptoms and prevention of the disease
06:50 AM • 4994 views
"This is not about negligence, but about criminal negligence": Prosecutor General Kravchenko confirmed suspicion against TrukhanovVideo
October 28, 08:10 PM • 17215 views
Truhanov served with notice of suspicion - source
October 28, 04:50 PM • 66616 views
Cherkasy and Kyiv are still on their way to warmth: where in Ukraine are they already warming up, and where are they not?
Exclusive
October 28, 02:36 PM • 41932 views
Almost 250 Kyiv educational institutions damaged by war: how many have already been restored
October 28, 10:50 AM • 45815 views
Heating season has started: 13 regions are already connecting residential buildings to heat - Ministry of Development
Exclusive
October 28, 09:42 AM • 73411 views
25.5 thousand foreign students study in Ukrainian universities: most are from China, and over 400 are from the Russian Federation
Exclusive
October 28, 09:30 AM • 38174 views
Former head of "Ukrenergo" accused of large-scale fraud
October 28, 09:24 AM • 28343 views
Zelenskyy named October 28 as the start date of the heating season
Exclusive
October 28, 09:16 AM • 22432 views
Law enforcement officers detained former head of "Ukrenergo" Kudrytskyi: details of the case of embezzlement of millions at energy system facilities
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+7°
2m/s
97%
744mm
Popular news
Explosion in Khmelnytskyi: 9 apartments destroyed, 15 damaged, rescue operation underwayPhotoOctober 28, 09:52 PM • 14463 views
China restricts drone component supplies to Ukraine - mediaOctober 28, 11:41 PM • 10674 views
AFU officer saved foreign film crew from Russian FPV droneVideoOctober 29, 12:45 AM • 15858 views
"Flies on words": the National Security and Defense Council assessed the Kremlin's statements about the successful tests of "Burevestnik"02:23 AM • 13843 views
DPRK tested a new strategic cruise missile ahead of Trump's visit to South Korea04:30 AM • 11875 views
Publications
Stroke is getting "younger": what you need to know about the symptoms and prevention of the disease
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 2814 views
Blood Business: How "Ukrainian Helicopters" Profited from Helicopters the Front Lacked06:30 AM • 4796 views
Cherkasy and Kyiv are still on their way to warmth: where in Ukraine are they already warming up, and where are they not?October 28, 04:50 PM • 66538 views
State Biotechnological University under the control of a bribe-taker: embezzlement of state lands and millions from a “shadow harvest.” Part 2October 28, 12:22 PM • 48302 views
"AAL Group Effect": experts demand more thorough checks of companies working with sensitive information for ties to the Russian FederationOctober 28, 09:50 AM • 56543 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Gennadiy Trukhanov
Kim Jong Un
Nicolas Maduro
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Khmelnytskyi
Europe
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The Weeknd buys Florida estate for $50 million, setting a recordPhoto06:46 AM • 1784 views
Pop star Dua Lipa topped the ranking of the richest stars under 30 in Britain and IrelandPhotoOctober 28, 06:29 PM • 17592 views
"Girl in the Red Bandana" "saved" Billie Eilish at a concert and went viralPhotoOctober 28, 05:10 PM • 20544 views
Avril Lavigne's former Malibu estate is for sale for $14.5 millionPhotoOctober 28, 01:18 PM • 28451 views
Kourtney Kardashian introduces lollipops for vaginal healthOctober 28, 12:53 PM • 25363 views
Actual
Technology
Brent Crude
The Guardian
The Diplomat
Social network

Hryvnia holds steady: NBU sets dollar and euro exchange rates for October 29

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1216 views

The National Bank of Ukraine set the official dollar exchange rate for October 29 at 42.08 hryvnias, which is 0.01 hryvnias more than on Tuesday. The official euro exchange rate is 48.98 hryvnias, and the zloty is 11.55 hryvnias.

Hryvnia holds steady: NBU sets dollar and euro exchange rates for October 29

As of Wednesday, October 29, the National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate at 42.08 hryvnias per dollar. The official exchange rate on Tuesday was 42.07 hryvnias per dollar. The official exchange rate of the hryvnia against the euro will be 48.98. This is reported by UNN with reference to NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is: 42.0831 UAH per dollar. The NBU also set the official euro to hryvnia exchange rate at: 48.9784 UAH per 1 euro. The official zloty exchange rate is: 11.5549 UAH per 1 zloty.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:00 on Wednesday:

  • in banks, the dollar is traded at 41.82-42.30 UAH, the euro at 48.75-49.39 UAH, the zloty at 11.25-12.00 UAH;
    • on the interbank market, the rates are 41.95-41.98 UAH/dollar and 48.93-48.95 UAH/euro.

      Recall

      Ukraine's international reserves increased by 1.1% in September 2025, reaching 46,518.6 million US dollars. The growth was due to inflows from international partners and a decrease in the NBU's net sale of foreign currency.

      Zelenskyy bought bonds worth over UAH 4 million - declaration10.10.25, 20:55 • 10665 views

      Vadim Khlyudzinsky

      EconomyFinance
      Zloty
      National Bank of Ukraine
      Ukraine