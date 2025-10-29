Hryvnia holds steady: NBU sets dollar and euro exchange rates for October 29

As of Wednesday, October 29, the National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate at 42.08 hryvnias per dollar. The official exchange rate on Tuesday was 42.07 hryvnias per dollar. The official exchange rate of the hryvnia against the euro will be 48.98. This is reported by UNN with reference to NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is: 42.0831 UAH per dollar. The NBU also set the official euro to hryvnia exchange rate at: 48.9784 UAH per 1 euro. The official zloty exchange rate is: 11.5549 UAH per 1 zloty.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:00 on Wednesday:

in banks, the dollar is traded at 41.82-42.30 UAH, the euro at 48.75-49.39 UAH, the zloty at 11.25-12.00 UAH;

on the interbank market, the rates are 41.95-41.98 UAH/dollar and 48.93-48.95 UAH/euro.

Recall

Ukraine's international reserves increased by 1.1% in September 2025, reaching 46,518.6 million US dollars. The growth was due to inflows from international partners and a decrease in the NBU's net sale of foreign currency.

Zelenskyy bought bonds worth over UAH 4 million - declaration