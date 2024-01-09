Hrynkevych family scandal: one of the contracts is still in force

The Ministry of Defense clarified that one contract with the scandalous Hrynkevych family has not yet been terminated. It is an agreement on the supply of food to the military for the period from January 1 to April 1. This was reported on Facebook by Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Vitaliy Polovenko, according to UNN.

Dear friends, I have just come from a working meeting of the Ministry of Defense on the termination of contracts with companies affiliated with the Hrynkevych family. The Defense Ministry has only one contract with such a company left. It is valid from January 1 to April 1. - Polovenko wrote.

Details

Polovenko noted that this agreement was concluded by the Department of Resource Support (a departmental structure that is now being disbanded - ed.) following a tender held on Prozorro. The signing took place before the Ministry learned about the arrests and detentions.

Under this contract, the Hrynkevychs are to supply food to the military in Mykolaiv and Kherson regions until the spring of this year.

Given the scandal, the defense ministry has already initiated thorough internal audits.

One group of inspectors checks the tender, the second - the contract, and the third - the quality of services. The inspectors will check all aspects of cooperation throughout the term of the agreement. - Polovenko wrote.

He also added that the defenders' food supply is now a priority, and there are no plans to terminate the contract early.

"The food supply for our defenders is an important priority now. However, if there are any grounds to terminate this last contract ahead of schedule, we will do so immediately," the Deputy Defense Minister added.

Recall

On the morning of January 9, during a press conference , Deputy Defense Minister Vitaliy Polovenko saidthat the Ministry of Defense had decided to terminate contracts with companies associated with Lviv businessman Ihor Hrynkevych, who was detained by the State Bureau of Investigation while trying to bribe .

According to investigators , the son of businessman Ihor Hrynkevych, Roman Hrynkevych, also profited from the war.

The younger Hrynkevych is known as a volunteer and director of the charitable organization "Hope UA Charitable Foundation". For his activities, he has even received an award from the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.