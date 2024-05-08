Hrynchuk: Ukraine lost 8 GW of capacity due to shelling of energy infrastructure
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine has lost more than 8 GW of energy capacity due to systematic Russian attacks on energy infrastructure since March.
Since March, Russian troops have been systematically attacking energy infrastructure facilities, bringing the total losses to more than 8 GW, including today's attacks.
This was reported by Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine Svitlana Hrynchuk during a telethon, UNN reports .
Since March 22, the Russians have been massively attacking energy infrastructure facilities with such a stable frequency. And, unfortunately, more than 8 GW of capacity has been lost during this period, including today's
Russian troops launched missile attacks on critical and civilian infrastructure, and a fire station in Zaporizhzhia was also damaged.