Hrynchuk: Ukraine lost 8 GW of capacity due to shelling of energy infrastructure

Since March, Russian troops have been systematically attacking energy infrastructure facilities, bringing the total losses to more than 8 GW, including today's attacks.

This was reported by Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine Svitlana Hrynchuk during a telethon, UNN reports .

Since March 22, the Russians have been massively attacking energy infrastructure facilities with such a stable frequency. And, unfortunately, more than 8 GW of capacity has been lost during this period, including today's - Hrynchuk said.

Recall

Russian troops launched missile attacks on critical and civilian infrastructure, and a fire station in Zaporizhzhia was also damaged.