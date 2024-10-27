How to take care of eye health: expert advice
The Ministry of Health of Ukraine provides recommendations for maintaining eye health and preventing eye diseases. Experts advise to stick to a healthy diet, physical activity and regular check-ups with an ophthalmologist.
Maintaining eye health is an important aspect of overall well-being. Factors such as aging, overweight, and chronic diseases such as diabetes and hypertension can significantly increase the risk of developing eye diseases. This is reported by the Center for Public Health of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, reports UNN.
Here are some key tips for maintaining eye health:
1. Eat a healthy diet: Enrich your diet with foods rich in vitamins and minerals. Include leafy greens, such as spinach, and fish rich in omega-3 fatty acids, such as salmon and tuna.
2. Physical activity: Regular exercise can help reduce cholesterol levels and the risk of diabetes and hypertension.
3. Smoking cessation: Smoking not only harms the lungs, but also increases the risk of macular degeneration and cataracts.
4. Family history: investigate the history of eye diseases in your family and inform your doctor.
5. Regular check-ups: Visit your eye doctor for routine examinations, even if you have no symptoms. Some diseases can be detected only during a special examination.
6. [Sunglasses: Wear sunglasses that protect against UVA and UVB radiation, even on cloudy days.
7. Safety glasses: Wear them when playing sports or working in conditions with a high risk of injury.
8. Computer breaks: Give your eyes a rest by taking a break every 20 minutes. Look at a distance of 6-7 meters for 20 seconds.
9. Contact lens care: Maintain good hygiene, disinfect the lenses, and replace them regularly.
By following these simple guidelines, you can significantly reduce the risk of eye disease and preserve your eyesight for years to come.
