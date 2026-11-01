How to properly prune currants in autumn: five steps for a healthy bush and a good harvest

Autumn pruning of currants helps remove damaged branches, rejuvenate the bush, and make it easier to care for in the next season. A sharp pair of pruning shears and gloves are all that is needed for the job, but it is important to consider the plant’s age and which type of currant is being grown on the plot.

A bush can produce berries for years, but without care it gradually becomes overcrowded: old branches take up space, young shoots lack light, and harvesting becomes inconvenient. Regular pruning helps remedy the situation. UNN explains how to do it correctly.

When to start the work

A convenient time for inspection and sanitary pruning is after the leaves have fallen, when currants enter dormancy. Dry, broken, and unnecessary shoots are clearly visible on bare branches. Choose a dry day for pruning bushes, and do not work when the wood is frozen: it may break under the tool. If severe frosts have already arrived or there is uncertainty about which branches to leave, major shaping is best postponed until late winter or early spring, before the buds begin to grow. This is especially true of red and white currants.

What is needed for pruning currants

For an ordinary bush, pruning shears with sharp blades are sufficient. Thick old shoots are easier to cut with loppers or a small garden saw.

Before starting work, check the blades. Dull pruning shears crush and split the wood, leaving uneven wounds. The tool should cut cleanly, without excessive effort. If signs of disease are visible on the bushes, the pruning shears should be cleaned and disinfected after working with affected shoots to avoid transferring pathogens to other plants.

Step one: remove dry, diseased, and broken branches

First, the gardener carefully inspects the bush from all sides. Dry branches are often easy to recognize by their brittleness, lack of live buds, and wrinkled bark. They should be cut back to healthy tissue or removed completely at the base, depending on the extent of the damage. If a shoot has suspicious growths, unusual spots, or signs of dieback, it is better to remove it from the plot and not put it in ordinary compost. This cleanup is beneficial for both young and old bushes.

Step two: remove the oldest shoots

In black currants, relatively young branches produce the best fruit. Therefore, a mature bush should be rejuvenated gradually: each year, remove some of the oldest shoots, making room for new ones. Old branches are usually thicker, darker, and more heavily branched in appearance. Young growth, by contrast, more often has lighter bark and grows straighter.

On an established blackcurrant bush, up to one-third of the oldest main shoots are usually removed in a single season. Make the cut as close to the ground as possible, without leaving a long stub. Trying to remove all the old growth at once can sharply reduce the future harvest.

Step three: leave strong branches of different ages

After sanitary pruning and the removal of old shoots, inspect what remains on the bush. For a mature blackcurrant bush, a good guideline is approximately 6–10 strong main stems that do not shade one another. Sometimes 8–12 branches are left, but the exact number depends on the variety, age, and vigor of the plant. Young branches are needed for future harvests, while healthy, established branches already have fruit buds. Do not remove all young growth simply because it is thinner than the old branches.

Newly planted bushes are pruned according to different rules. Their initial task is to develop a strong framework, so the same scheme used for perennial currants should not be applied to a young plant.

Step four: thin out the center of the bush

If branches grow inward, cross, or rub against one another, keep the stronger and better-positioned one. In addition, remove weak shoots that thicken the center, as well as those lying on the ground or leaning heavily toward it.

After pruning, the bush should be open enough for sunlight to reach the inside and for air to circulate more freely between the branches. This makes berry picking easier and helps prevent excessive moisture in dense growth.

Step five: make clean cuts and remove the branches

Thin shoots are cut with one clean, decisive motion. If a branch is removed completely, cut it close to where it emerges from the base of the bush. Do not leave long dry stubs, but do not damage neighboring healthy stems either.

After pruning is complete, branches and fallen leaves are collected, especially if they showed signs of disease. The secateurs' blades are cleaned of sap and dirt and, if necessary, treated with 70-percent alcohol, dried, and stored in a dry place.

Pruning diagrams sometimes recommend covering all cuts with garden-var. In reality, small, clean cuts generally do not require such a coating. Garden sealants do not necessarily protect the plant and may retain moisture. It is much more important to prune the branch correctly and use clean tools.

How pruning red and white currants differs

The rule about removing a significant portion of old branches every year applies primarily to black currants. Red and white currants also form berries on short fruiting spurs of older wood. Therefore, hastily cutting out all the dark branches can deprive the gardener of part of the harvest. For these bushes, formative pruning is usually carried out at the end of winter or in early spring, before the buds open. Well-positioned main branches are retained, while overly dense, damaged, and poorly productive ones are gradually removed. The aim is to preserve an open center and fruiting spurs.

What mistakes should be avoided when pruning currants

The most common mistake is trying to rejuvenate a very old bush drastically in a single day. If the currant bush has grown without care for several years, restore it gradually over the course of several seasons.

The second mistake is cutting all the tops at the same height: this can trigger unwanted thickening instead of rejuvenation. A properly pruned bush does not necessarily have to look small. It should have strong, healthy, conveniently positioned shoots. This approach will help the currant bush overwinter well, renew itself, and provide a stable harvest in the following years.

A reminder

Earlier, we wrote about exactly when to carry out autumn pruning, at what temperature it is safe, and how care differs for various trees in the garden.