How to prevent a ransomware attack: tips from the cyber police

Infection with fraudulent software occurs in various ways: through insecure and fraudulent websites, software downloads, and malicious attachments. Anyone can become a target. But there are ways to protect yourself - read the advice from the cyber police on the UNN website on how to protect yourself from ransomware.

The tips below will help you stay vigilant. The list of tips also includes steps to take if your device or system is compromised.

Back up your data regularly

Experts advise creating two backups: one for storage in cloud storage (don't forget to use a service that automatically backs up your files), the other copy is better to store on a physical medium that should be disconnected from the computer after copying is complete.

Modern computer manufacturers have already provided a cloud backup function in their software - it will be useful even if you accidentally deleted important files or a hard drive crashed.

Do not click on links in spam messages and suspicious emails

Be careful and do not open attachments and links contained in emails from strangers. The police emphasize that cybercriminals often send fake emails that look very similar to notifications sent by online stores, banks, police, courts, and tax services. One click can be enough for malicious software to "settle" on your computer.

In addition, even the accounts of your acquaintances, friends, and colleagues can be compromised. If you have the slightest doubt or the link/attachment seems suspicious to you - do not click, but clarify with the sender and do it through another channel, for example, by phone.

The same applies to websites. If you see links that you don't recognize, or they don't contain words that make sense - it's better not to click on them. If you are unsure, first search for the website through a search engine to check if the site actually exists.

Do not share personal data

Cybercriminals planning a ransomware attack will try to gather information about you in advance. This will make the trap they set more convincing. To collect data, they may use phishing emails, text messages, or calls aimed at obtaining personal data to make their trap more convincing. They will do this, for example, through phishing emails specifically targeting you. Do not disclose your data, even if you are convinced that it is an official company - it is better to contact this company yourself.

Do not neglect the protection of confidential data

The cyber police advise storing photos, business documents, and personal information on separate devices. In addition, you should consider encrypting files at the user level (in addition to full disk encryption).

Delete data when it is no longer needed. Set unique and strong passwords for all accounts and update them periodically. If possible, use a password manager.

For important accounts, it is worth using multi-factor authentication - this is an additional layer of security used to ensure that people trying to access an online service (for example, banking operations, email accounts, or social media accounts) are who they claim to be.

MFA is available in most well-known online services. Although in some of them multi-factor authentication will be activated by default, and in some you will need to enable it yourself. Check your account security settings (enable "two-step verification").

Also among the important tips:

download only official versions of software and only from reliable websites;

use reliable programs to protect your system from various threats, including ransomware;

never connect foreign USB drives to your systems;

use a virtual private network (VPN) when connecting to public Wi-Fi networks;

make sure your software and operating system are up to date;

do not use privileged accounts (accounts with administrator rights) in everyday activities;

enable the “Show file extensions” function in Windows settings on your computer;

enable the local firewall.

