How to prevent a ransomware attack: tips from the cyber police

$42.340.08
49.310.42
ukenru
12:35 PM • 8664 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian fakes about the capture of Kupyansk, Pokrovsk, and Vovchansk
Exclusive
11:54 AM • 22348 views
Expensive doesn't mean quality: will the Ministry of Health be able to protect the victims of the Odrex clinic and restore justice?Photo
Exclusive
11:33 AM • 22623 views
Manipulation under the guise of "defense": what is behind Putin's statements about a "security zone" on the border
10:36 AM • 17311 views
"Things that cannot be discussed over the phone": Zelenskyy received a detailed report from the delegation after Miami and instructed to continue working with Trump's team
10:08 AM • 18914 views
US plans to return frozen assets to Russia in EU after peace deal - Politico
Exclusive
December 2, 06:00 AM • 52158 views
Ukraine prepares for large-scale changes: IMF demands strengthening of tax policy
December 1, 05:14 PM • 49658 views
Timur Mindich case: court chose pre-trial detention for the defendant
Exclusive
December 1, 03:35 PM • 59388 views
Ukraine-US talks in Miami: what to expect next
December 1, 02:52 PM • 50147 views
The government approved a series of decisions on community energy efficiency: what is envisioned
December 1, 01:38 PM • 45840 views
Explosions occurred on the railway in two regions of the Russian Federation: fuel and lubricant depots were destroyed, and the railway track was damaged.PhotoVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
0m/s
97%
756mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
The number of injured in Dnipro has risen to 45, a day of mourning has been declared in the city for the dead - OVADecember 2, 07:07 AM • 32051 views
Trump sent an atypical team of negotiators to Russia for a "peace deal" on Ukraine - CNNDecember 2, 07:31 AM • 20733 views
Macron to make fourth visit to China as Europe seeks balance between rivalry and dependence - ReutersDecember 2, 09:30 AM • 19860 views
Deputies blocked the rostrum in the Verkhovna Rada, Stefanchuk announced a breakPhotoVideo10:45 AM • 9048 views
Bitcoin and bonds recover after sell-offs, stocks show growth11:57 AM • 5762 views
Publications
Licenses issued – no control: why the Ministry of Health “turns a blind eye” to tragedies at Odrex02:41 PM • 3928 views
How to prevent a ransomware attack: tips from the cyber police02:40 PM • 3518 views
Bitcoin and bonds recover after sell-offs, stocks show growth11:57 AM • 5814 views
Expensive doesn't mean quality: will the Ministry of Health be able to protect the victims of the Odrex clinic and restore justice?Photo
Exclusive
11:54 AM • 22327 views
Manipulation under the guise of "defense": what is behind Putin's statements about a "security zone" on the border
Exclusive
11:33 AM • 22603 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Steve Witkoff
Mark Rutte
Aleksandar Vučić
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Republic of Ireland
Florida
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 38684 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 40905 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 97269 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 72068 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 88093 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Film
ChatGPT

How to prevent a ransomware attack: tips from the cyber police

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3542 views

The cyber police provide advice on protection against ransomware, which spreads through unsecured websites, downloads, and malicious attachments. It is important to regularly back up data, not open suspicious links, and not share personal data.

How to prevent a ransomware attack: tips from the cyber police

Infection with fraudulent software occurs in various ways: through insecure and fraudulent websites, software downloads, and malicious attachments. Anyone can become a target. But there are ways to protect yourself - read the advice from the cyber police on the UNN website on how to protect yourself from ransomware.

The tips below will help you stay vigilant. The list of tips also includes steps to take if your device or system is compromised.

Back up your data regularly

Experts advise creating two backups: one for storage in cloud storage (don't forget to use a service that automatically backs up your files), the other copy is better to store on a physical medium that should be disconnected from the computer after copying is complete.

Modern computer manufacturers have already provided a cloud backup function in their software - it will be useful even if you accidentally deleted important files or a hard drive crashed.

Do not click on links in spam messages and suspicious emails

Be careful and do not open attachments and links contained in emails from strangers. The police emphasize that cybercriminals often send fake emails that look very similar to notifications sent by online stores, banks, police, courts, and tax services. One click can be enough for malicious software to "settle" on your computer.

In addition, even the accounts of your acquaintances, friends, and colleagues can be compromised. If you have the slightest doubt or the link/attachment seems suspicious to you - do not click, but clarify with the sender and do it through another channel, for example, by phone.

The same applies to websites. If you see links that you don't recognize, or they don't contain words that make sense - it's better not to click on them. If you are unsure, first search for the website through a search engine to check if the site actually exists.

Do not share personal data

Cybercriminals planning a ransomware attack will try to gather information about you in advance. This will make the trap they set more convincing. To collect data, they may use phishing emails, text messages, or calls aimed at obtaining personal data to make their trap more convincing. They will do this, for example, through phishing emails specifically targeting you. Do not disclose your data, even if you are convinced that it is an official company - it is better to contact this company yourself.

Do not neglect the protection of confidential data

The cyber police advise storing photos, business documents, and personal information on separate devices. In addition, you should consider encrypting files at the user level (in addition to full disk encryption).

Delete data when it is no longer needed. Set unique and strong passwords for all accounts and update them periodically. If possible, use a password manager.

For important accounts, it is worth using multi-factor authentication - this is an additional layer of security used to ensure that people trying to access an online service (for example, banking operations, email accounts, or social media accounts) are who they claim to be.

MFA is available in most well-known online services. Although in some of them multi-factor authentication will be activated by default, and in some you will need to enable it yourself. Check your account security settings (enable "two-step verification").

Also among the important tips:

  • download only official versions of software and only from reliable websites;
    • use reliable programs to protect your system from various threats, including ransomware;
      • never connect foreign USB drives to your systems;
        • use a virtual private network (VPN) when connecting to public Wi-Fi networks;
          • make sure your software and operating system are up to date;
            • do not use privileged accounts (accounts with administrator rights) in everyday activities;
              • enable the “Show file extensions” function in Windows settings on your computer;
                • enable the local firewall.

                  State Special Communications warned of a new cyber threat: which emails should not be opened and why19.11.25, 15:36 • 2340 views

                  Lilia Podolyak

                  SocietyTechnologiesLife hackPublications
                  Technology
                  Bank card
                  Social network
                  National Police of Ukraine