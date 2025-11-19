$42.090.03
02:24 PM • 4246 views
Cremation in Ukraine: how much does the service cost and is it in demand among Ukrainians?
02:04 PM • 7210 views
Zelenskyy to meet with US Army representatives on Thursday amid Kyiv receiving 'signals' about US plan to end war - Reuters
01:20 PM • 7982 views
High-voltage power line to Zaporizhzhia NPP restored - Ukrenergo
01:15 PM • 10908 views
The number of victims of the night attack by the Russian Federation in Ternopil has risen to 25, three of them are childrenVideo
12:10 PM • 13996 views
Parliament dismisses Hrynchuk from post of Minister of Energy
11:46 AM • 20352 views
License of scandalous Odrex clinic in question: Ministry of Health forms commission after patient deaths
11:37 AM • 17771 views
The Rada dismissed Halushchenko from the post of Minister of Justice
10:05 AM • 16067 views
Romania, in addition to Poland, scrambled fighter jets amid Russia's attack on Ukraine: it detected a drone in its airspace
November 19, 08:21 AM • 18733 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, a teacher attacked a lyceum employee with a knife
November 19, 08:06 AM • 36059 views
Gas imports from Greece: expert explains what is more profitable and whether supplies will be sufficientPhoto
State Special Communications warned of a new cyber threat: which emails should not be opened and why

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1064 views

CERT-UA specialists detected the distribution of dangerous emails among educational institutions in Sumy region and government agencies. The emails contain a link to Google Drive with a ZIP archive, downloading which leads to devices being infected with malicious software.

State Special Communications warned of a new cyber threat: which emails should not be opened and why

The Computer Emergency Response Team of Ukraine (CERT-UA) has uncovered instances of dangerous email distribution and discussed the threats, UNN reports with reference to the State Special Communications Service.

In the first ten days of November, CERT-UA specialists discovered instances of dangerous email distribution among educational institutions in Sumy region and government bodies. The emails contain a link to Google Drive with a ZIP archive, downloading which leads to devices being infected with malicious programs that steal passwords, files, etc.

- the message says.

According to the State Special Communications Service, the mailings were carried out from a compromised Gmail account that was used in one of the region's higher educational institutions.

CERT-UA detected cyberattacks on the Defense Forces via malicious XLL files01.10.25, 16:41 • 2694 views

The investigation showed that the initial infection occurred on May 26, 2025, when a malicious email, allegedly sent by the State Emergency Service Department in Sumy region, was opened. Since then, the attackers have had long-term remote access to the institution's systems and could use its infrastructure for new cyberattacks.

Let's add

CERT-UA emphasizes: the reason for such incidents is the systematic ignoring of cybersecurity measures.

Also, the requirements for informing CERT-UA about cyber incidents are often violated, which complicates a quick response.

Antonina Tumanova

Technologies
Technology
Sumy Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Ukraine