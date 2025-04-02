How paper for Ukrainian hryvnia is made: the Money Museum has opened the curtain
Kyiv • UNN
The NBU Money Museum spoke about the production of paper for hryvnias at the Malyn Factory. The paper is made of cotton, like fabric for clothing, with the addition of protective elements.
The 28th anniversary of the solemn opening of the Malyn Paper Mill was recently celebrated. It is currently the only enterprise in Ukraine that produces special paper for banknotes. The Money Museum of the National Bank of Ukraine told how paper for Ukrainian money is created at the factory, writes UNN.
Details
The construction of the factory started in 1994 and lasted almost two years. And the first hryvnias printed on paper of Ukrainian production were banknotes with a face value of 5 hryvnias of the 1997 model.
How paper for banknotes is created
Banknotes have increased strength, durability and contain protective elements. And the highlight is that they are made of cotton. In fact, T-shirts, shirts and hryvnias are made of the same raw materials.
Production is a multi-stage process that guarantees not only quality, but also the protection of the national currency
It is reported that initially the cotton fiber undergoes mechanical cleaning from impurities. After that, cellulose is produced during cooking and bleaching - the main material for future paper.
How paper pulp is formed
Cellulose is ground in water in special machines, and then mixed in the required proportions. Fillers, dyes and protective fibers are added to the mixture. The resulting mass is diluted with water, cleaned of foreign particles and sent to the next stage.
Creating a paper web
A continuous stream of paper pulp is fed into a special paper machine, where future banknote paper is formed under the action of pressure and dehydration.
After that, the fabric is pressed, dried and additionally glued for strength, after which it is dried again, cooled, moistened and calendered to ensure perfect printing properties.
Cutting and packaging
The finished paper is wound on rolls, then cut into sheets of printing format, sorted and packed in packs of 500 sheets. After the completion of this process, banknote paper is sent to the Banknote and Mint, where hryvnias are printed on it.
Interesting facts:
- banknotes with a face value of 1000 hryvnias contain fibers of Ukrainian flax;
- it is at the Malyn factory that paper receives the first elements of protection, in particular watermarks;
- one pachos of cotton fiber weighs 185 kg.
Addition
On the eve of the Day of the National Guard of Ukraine, the National Bank of Ukraine introduced a new commemorative coin "National Guard of Ukraine". Its face value is 10 hryvnias, and the circulation is 520 thousand.
Also, Deputy Director of the NBU Oleksiy Shaban explained that the design of coins with a face value of one and two hryvnias may be changed to make them easier to distinguish.
This is due to the fact that in 2021, the NBU received a lot of complaints that these coins are too similar to each other.