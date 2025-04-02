How paper for Ukrainian hryvnia is made: the Money Museum has opened the curtain

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 10494 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
03:18 PM • 98093 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 162364 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 102638 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 338916 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 171790 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 143742 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 195796 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124304 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108060 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 133517 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 43504 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 154736 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 33960 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

03:43 PM • 79808 views
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

07:36 PM • 10494 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

03:43 PM • 79909 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

03:18 PM • 98093 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 154815 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Giorgia Meloni

Andrii Sybiha

Alexander Stubb

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

France

Germany

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

04:23 PM • 19181 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

03:47 PM • 21046 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 34036 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 43570 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 133581 views
Starlink

Shahed-136

The Guardian

YouTube

The Washington Post

How paper for Ukrainian hryvnia is made: the Money Museum has opened the curtain

Kyiv • UNN

 • 19328 views

The NBU Money Museum spoke about the production of paper for hryvnias at the Malyn Factory. The paper is made of cotton, like fabric for clothing, with the addition of protective elements.

How paper for Ukrainian hryvnia is made: the Money Museum has opened the curtain

The 28th anniversary of the solemn opening of the Malyn Paper Mill was recently celebrated. It is currently the only enterprise in Ukraine that produces special paper for banknotes. The Money Museum of the National Bank of Ukraine told how paper for Ukrainian money is created at the factory, writes UNN.

Details

The construction of the factory started in 1994 and lasted almost two years. And the first hryvnias printed on paper of Ukrainian production were banknotes with a face value of 5 hryvnias of the 1997 model.

How paper for banknotes is created

Banknotes have increased strength, durability and contain protective elements. And the highlight is that they are made of cotton. In fact, T-shirts, shirts and hryvnias are made of the same raw materials.

Production is a multi-stage process that guarantees not only quality, but also the protection of the national currency

- explained in the Museum of Money.

It is reported that initially the cotton fiber undergoes mechanical cleaning from impurities. After that, cellulose is produced during cooking and bleaching - the main material for future paper.

The NBU explained what digital money is and why it should be introduced18.03.25, 14:31 • 16255 views

How paper pulp is formed

Cellulose is ground in water in special machines, and then mixed in the required proportions. Fillers, dyes and protective fibers are added to the mixture. The resulting mass is diluted with water, cleaned of foreign particles and sent to the next stage.

Creating a paper web

A continuous stream of paper pulp is fed into a special paper machine, where future banknote paper is formed under the action of pressure and dehydration.

After that, the fabric is pressed, dried and additionally glued for strength, after which it is dried again, cooled, moistened and calendered to ensure perfect printing properties.

Cutting and packaging

The finished paper is wound on rolls, then cut into sheets of printing format, sorted and packed in packs of 500 sheets. After the completion of this process, banknote paper is sent to the Banknote and Mint, where hryvnias are printed on it.

Interesting facts:

  • banknotes with a face value of 1000 hryvnias contain fibers of Ukrainian flax;
    • it is at the Malyn factory that paper receives the first elements of protection, in particular watermarks;
      • one pachos of cotton fiber weighs 185 kg.

        Addition

        On the eve of the Day of the National Guard of Ukraine, the National Bank of Ukraine introduced a new commemorative coin "National Guard of Ukraine". Its face value is 10 hryvnias, and the circulation is 520 thousand.

        Also, Deputy Director of the NBU Oleksiy Shaban explained that the design of coins with a face value of one and two hryvnias may be changed to make them easier to distinguish.

        This is due to the fact that in 2021, the NBU received a lot of complaints that these coins are too similar to each other.

        Pavlo Zinchenko

        Pavlo Zinchenko

        SocietyEconomy
        National Bank of Ukraine
        Ukraine
