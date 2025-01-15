How can Ukrainians abroad establish disability within the framework of the MSEC reform? The Ministry of Health provided clarification

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 126229 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 115261 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 123294 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 124669 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 155401 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 107875 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 152644 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104132 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113726 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117080 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 107943 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 137481 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 106064 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 114086 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 111959 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 126229 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 155402 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 152644 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 181823 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 171279 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 111959 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 114086 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 137481 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 129682 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 147305 views
Actual
How can Ukrainians abroad establish disability within the framework of the MSEC reform? The Ministry of Health provided clarification

How can Ukrainians abroad establish disability within the framework of the MSEC reform? The Ministry of Health provided clarification

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 57264 views

Since 2025, a new system of functional status assessment has been in place in Ukraine, replacing the MSEC. Ukrainians abroad can be assessed remotely under a special procedure.

The Ministry of Health explained how Ukrainians abroad can establish disability as part of the reform of medical and social expertise, which has been eliminated, UNN reports.

The reform of the system of medical and social expertise in Ukraine provides for the availability of services for citizens regardless of their location, including abroad. Thanks to the introduction of new approaches to health assessment, people who are temporarily or permanently outside the country will be able to receive the necessary support and legal assistance 

- the Ministry of Health stated.

It is noted that Ukrainians residing in states with which interstate agreements on social security have been concluded (Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Spain, Portugal) are provided with such a mechanism:

transfer of medical forms: the authorized body of the country of residence of a Ukrainian citizen transfers medical documents to the Pension Fund of Ukraine;

review of documents in Ukraine: The Pension Fund of Ukraine sends medical forms to the Ministry of Health, where they are reviewed by expert teams of the Center for the Assessment of Functional Status of Persons;

translation of documents: The Center for the Assessment of Functional Status of Persons provides translation of documents into Ukrainian;

compliance with international standards: medical documents must comply with standards such as the International Classification of Diseases (ICD-10).

Assessment format: the assessment can be conducted in absentia or via telemedicine, depending on the specific situation.

For Ukrainians residing in countries with which no interstate social security agreements have been concluded, the assessment process remains available under the standard procedure:

Preparation of medical documents: medical documents must contain the diagnosis using the International Classification of Diseases, Tenth Revision (ICD-10), the degree of functional impairment, data from laboratory and functional examinations (inpatient discharge, consultations, examinations, etc.);

translation of documents: documents must be translated into Ukrainian and certified as correct;

Transfer of documents: translated documents can be sent by mail or transferred to the attending physician through electronic communications. Based on the received medical documents, the attending physician will be able to form a referral for evaluation;

Assessment decision: based on the documents received, the expert team in Ukraine will conduct an assessment of daily functioning, which can take place in absentia or via telemedicine.

The Ministry of Health emphasized that documents issued in Russia and Belarus are not accepted for consideration.

Recall

Starting January 1, 2025, a new system of assessment of daily functioning will be launched, which will be conducted by expert teams of practitioners, and the outdated system of medical and social expertise will be eliminated.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

HealthOur people abroad
czech-republicCzech Republic
bulgariaBulgaria
spainSpain
portugalPortugal
slovakiaSlovakia
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising