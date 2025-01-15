How can Ukrainians abroad establish disability within the framework of the MSEC reform? The Ministry of Health provided clarification

The Ministry of Health explained how Ukrainians abroad can establish disability as part of the reform of medical and social expertise, which has been eliminated, UNN reports.

The reform of the system of medical and social expertise in Ukraine provides for the availability of services for citizens regardless of their location, including abroad. Thanks to the introduction of new approaches to health assessment, people who are temporarily or permanently outside the country will be able to receive the necessary support and legal assistance - the Ministry of Health stated.

It is noted that Ukrainians residing in states with which interstate agreements on social security have been concluded (Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Spain, Portugal) are provided with such a mechanism:

transfer of medical forms: the authorized body of the country of residence of a Ukrainian citizen transfers medical documents to the Pension Fund of Ukraine;

review of documents in Ukraine: The Pension Fund of Ukraine sends medical forms to the Ministry of Health, where they are reviewed by expert teams of the Center for the Assessment of Functional Status of Persons;

translation of documents: The Center for the Assessment of Functional Status of Persons provides translation of documents into Ukrainian;

compliance with international standards: medical documents must comply with standards such as the International Classification of Diseases (ICD-10).

Assessment format: the assessment can be conducted in absentia or via telemedicine, depending on the specific situation.

For Ukrainians residing in countries with which no interstate social security agreements have been concluded, the assessment process remains available under the standard procedure:

Preparation of medical documents: medical documents must contain the diagnosis using the International Classification of Diseases, Tenth Revision (ICD-10), the degree of functional impairment, data from laboratory and functional examinations (inpatient discharge, consultations, examinations, etc.);

translation of documents: documents must be translated into Ukrainian and certified as correct;

Transfer of documents: translated documents can be sent by mail or transferred to the attending physician through electronic communications. Based on the received medical documents, the attending physician will be able to form a referral for evaluation;

Assessment decision: based on the documents received, the expert team in Ukraine will conduct an assessment of daily functioning, which can take place in absentia or via telemedicine.

The Ministry of Health emphasized that documents issued in Russia and Belarus are not accepted for consideration.

Recall

Starting January 1, 2025, a new system of assessment of daily functioning will be launched, which will be conducted by expert teams of practitioners, and the outdated system of medical and social expertise will be eliminated.