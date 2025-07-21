$41.750.12
"House with a Bread Shop" in Kyiv may disappear: court opens proceedings against building owners

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1158 views

The Kyiv District Administrative Court has opened proceedings on a lawsuit filed by the Podil District Prosecutor's Office regarding the dilapidated condition of the building at Yaroslaviv Val Street, 27. The prosecutor's office demands that the building owner bring the architectural monument to proper condition and carry out repair and restoration work.

The Kyiv District Administrative Court has opened proceedings on the lawsuit filed by the Podil District Prosecutor's Office regarding the emergency condition of the building at Yaroslaviv Val Street, 27 – the so-called "house with a bread shop". This was reported by UNN with reference to the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office.

Details

The prosecutor's office demands that the owner of the building restore the architectural monument to proper condition and carry out appropriate repair and restoration work.

The reason for applying to the court was the violation of the requirements of monument protection legislation and the terms of the protection agreement concluded between the developer and the Department of Cultural Heritage Protection of the Kyiv City State Administration

 - the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

Reference

The building at Yaroslaviv Val Street, 27, also known as the "house with a bread shop", is located in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the capital. It was built in the early 1860s in the classical style. As of today, it is one of the oldest buildings on the street and the only one that has survived since the street's original development.

Initially, the land plot belonged to collegiate councilor (a civil rank in the Russian Empire – ed.) Cherniavsky, who then sold it to titular councilor Kobylyansky. He built this house.

The Ministry of Culture has included the Yevmeniy Zelensky estate in Kyiv in the State Register of Immovable Monuments of Ukraine24.03.25, 21:50 • 31136 views

Until 1877, a bread shop operated on the first floor. It was under this name that the house was entered into the register of monuments. In 1915, the estate was acquired by the insurance company "Salamandra", and after the establishment of Soviet power, the building was nationalized. It housed Construction and Installation Department No. 26, specialized school No. 49 with in-depth study of French, and during Ukraine's independence - a construction materials sales company and a travel agency with air ticket offices.

Currently, the owner of the building is TOV FER-MA. In the 2020s, the owners of the building decided to dismantle the internal ceilings and part of the internal wall under the pretext of "emergency work."

This is how the building looks today.

And this is how the building looked before.

Recall

Last year, an historical 19th-century Zelensky family estate in Kyiv was demolished, despite public protests. The building's owner was notified of suspicion, and the city authorities demanded the restoration of the estate.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyKyivReal Estate
Kyiv
