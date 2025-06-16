Eastern European countries are actively preparing hospitals for war: authorities are issuing body armor to medics and moving operating rooms underground

$41.450.04
47.690.39
ukenru
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
01:59 PM • 12018 views
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
Exclusive
12:56 PM • 31048 views
Euro is getting more expensive faster than dollar: why hryvnia is losing ground - explanation of financial expert Olena Sosiedka
Exclusive
11:24 AM • 38676 views
In almost five years, the Shalimov Center has performed about 250 organ transplants from deceased donors.
Exclusive
June 16, 09:55 AM • 52183 views
NABU and NACP should check the connections of People's Deputy Kuzminykh with the pharmacy business - lawyer
June 16, 08:24 AM • 113192 views
Zelenskyy nominated Ruslan Kravchenko for the position of Prosecutor General: the submission is already in the Verkhovna Rada
Exclusive
June 16, 07:14 AM • 67184 views
Summer Solstice: Astrologer gives advice on what to do to attract good luck
June 16, 06:29 AM • 69543 views
General Staff: a new North-Slobozhansky direction has emerged due to the enemy's activation on the Sumy region border area
Exclusive
June 16, 06:27 AM • 58396 views
A Week of Transition from Tension to Balance: A Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs for June 16–22
June 16, 05:14 AM • 55449 views
Trump to meet with Zelenskyy at G7 summit - Axios
June 15, 05:00 AM • 76414 views
Student learning outcomes abroad will be recognized in Ukraine: the law has entered into force
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
3m/s
38%
748mm
Popular news
While the US has slowed down aid to Ukraine, Europe is increasing it - with Scandinavian countries and Britain among the leadersJune 16, 08:36 AM • 34660 views
In New York, the best Pedro Pascal look-alike was chosenJune 16, 09:17 AM • 67824 views
A cold snap is coming to Ukraine: weatherman tells where and when the temperature will drop June 16, 09:18 AM • 10190 views
"Full stuffing" for UAH 2.8 million: ARMA wants to update the fleet with a top Hyundai at the expense of taxpayersJune 16, 09:34 AM • 103259 views
Top 5 Summer Salads: Simple Recipes for a Delicious and Healthy MenuJune 16, 09:40 AM • 85217 views
Publications
Top 5 Summer Salads: Simple Recipes for a Delicious and Healthy MenuJune 16, 09:40 AM • 85328 views
"Full stuffing" for UAH 2.8 million: ARMA wants to update the fleet with a top Hyundai at the expense of taxpayersJune 16, 09:34 AM • 103378 views
Life hacks for bloggers: how to improve and simplify blogging June 14, 07:09 AM • 158112 views
Scandals in ARMA prove that changes need to start with an audit and dismissal of managementJune 13, 12:08 PM • 229824 views
Kuzminykh continues to lobby the interests of pharmaceutical plants: manipulations under the guise of caring for patientsJune 13, 08:36 AM • 287202 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Binyamin Netanyahu
Friedrich Merz
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
Israel
United States
Canada
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Lesya Nikityuk Officially Confirmed Pregnancy with a Tender Photo of Her Baby Bump 03:30 PM • 9184 views
In New York, the best Pedro Pascal look-alike was chosenJune 16, 09:17 AM • 67933 views
Meghan Markle's podcast could not withstand competition from criticsJune 15, 08:57 AM • 76968 views
Father's Day and World Elder Abuse Awareness Day: what else is celebrated on June 15June 15, 06:40 AM • 71799 views
Five mini-series that keep you in suspense until the finale: what to watch this weekendJune 13, 03:24 PM • 166290 views
Actual
Fox News
Shahed-136
Brent Crude
Kalibr (missile family)
The Washington Post

Eastern European countries are actively preparing hospitals for war: authorities are issuing body armor to medics and moving operating rooms underground

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1072 views

NATO's eastern flank countries are reviewing crisis response protocols for hospitals. They are buying bulletproof vests, moving operating rooms underground, and conducting training.

Eastern European countries are actively preparing hospitals for war: authorities are issuing body armor to medics and moving operating rooms underground

All NATO's eastern flank countries are reviewing crisis response protocols for medical facilities, organizing training exercises, purchasing helmets and body armor, and moving operating rooms underground.

This is written by Politico, reports UNN.

Details

All NATO's eastern flank countries are reviewing crisis response protocols for medical facilities, organizing training exercises, investing in ballistic helmets and vests, and moving operating rooms underground. Since then, the conflict in Ukraine has shattered the illusion that Europe is protected from war.

- writes the publication. 

The publication notes that Russia's invasion of Ukraine has shown that modern conflicts no longer spare medical services - or the civilians they serve, and Eastern European countries are taking this into account.

Located just 50 kilometers from the EU's external border with Belarus, Vilnius University Hospital Santaros Clinics is developing underground infrastructure, shelters, helicopter landing sites and autonomous systems that will allow it to function even in the event of power or water outages.

- the publication notes.

In Estonia, in addition to body armor for ambulance crews, satellite phones will be issued to maintain communication in the event of traditional network failures. If necessary, it is even planned to create an independent Internet network.

Estonia is also purchasing mobile medical units - temporary treatment centers that can be deployed in emergencies - which should help solve the problem of limited intensive care capacity in Europe.

It is emphasized that even the best-prepared hospitals cannot function without medicines, supplies and equipment, and the Baltic countries are stocking up on supplies in preparation for mass casualties.

For example, Estonia has allocated 25 million euros for mass casualty supplies, including orthopedic equipment, tourniquets and trauma kits

- adds the publication.

In Latvia, healthcare facilities have been required to maintain a three-month supply of medicines since the Covid-19 pandemic, but the Baltic countries are located too close to the front line to ensure the safety of emergency supplies. As a result, other EU countries need to "identify things that are scarce, which are very difficult to organize, especially for small countries."

However, as the publication notes, labor shortages are a fundamental problem for the Baltic countries, where there is already a shortage of medical personnel performing daily duties. Estonia, with a population of 1.3 million, has almost half as many healthcare workers per capita as Germany.

Let us remind you

Improving the standard of living in Russia as a priority is already in the past. After three years of full-scale hostilities against Ukraine, war has become an ideology in the Russian Federation. Therefore, an attempt to "split" NATO and attempts to influence operations on the territory of the European continent are something abstract and different from reality.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarHealth
Belarus
Latvia
NATO
European Union
Germany
Estonia
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9