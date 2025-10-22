Horrific accident in Uganda: 46 dead in head-on bus collision

A head-on collision between two buses in Uganda claimed the lives of 46 people. According to the police, the tragedy occurred when the buses were overtaking other vehicles, writes UNN with reference to News Sky.

Details

As the publication reports, the Ugandan police report "46 dead as a result of a collision between two buses." Law enforcement officers believe that the two buses "were involved in a head-on collision" between the capital Kampala and the northern city of Gulu and add that they may have collided "as they were trying to overtake other vehicles - a truck and an SUV."

Initially, the Ugandan police reported 63 deaths, but later reduced the figure to 46. After the accident, the police warned drivers about the danger of such maneuvers on the roads.

As the investigation continues, we strongly urge all drivers to exercise extreme caution on the roads, especially to avoid dangerous and reckless overtaking, which remains one of the main causes of accidents in the country. - law enforcement officers stated.

Addition

The Kampala-Gulu highway, which runs between the two major cities, is about 330 kilometers long and passes through several districts. This busy road, with some particularly narrow sections, is considered one of the most dangerous in Uganda in terms of the number of accidents.

