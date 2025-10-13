"Hopelessness in the air": HUR interception revealed apathy among Belgorod residents due to strikes and drones

$41.600.10
48.110.10
ukenru
03:26 PM • 1354 views
Zelenskyy: additional helicopter groups will be formed to protect against drones
02:34 PM • 4722 views
Trump to host Zelensky in Washington on October 17 – FT
Exclusive
02:15 PM • 6954 views
The expert explained when ketamine therapy can be considered and whether it is used in Ukraine.Photo
01:46 PM • 7666 views
Life imprisonment only: Prosecutor General calls on law enforcement committee to toughen penalties for those who take lives or rape childrenVideo
12:44 PM • 11149 views
Trump plans to focus on resolving the war in Ukraine after Gaza, then on a peace deal with Iran
12:37 PM • 12449 views
Information about the start of the heating season on November 1 is incorrect - Ministry of Development
12:28 PM • 16838 views
"Immorality and inevitable consequences": how NABU destroys the reputation of people and the country
11:24 AM • 11914 views
Ukrainian delegation went to Washington: defense, energy, sanctions, for the sake of peace are on the agenda
Exclusive
11:18 AM • 13517 views
Kyiv spent 47.5 million hryvnias on the first anti-radiation shelter in a kindergarten
10:25 AM • 27532 views
SOS: pharmaceutical company "Darnitsa" threatens to stop production for the third time this year
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
3m/s
71%
751mm
Popular news
Gold hits record high amid renewed US-China tensionsOctober 13, 06:07 AM • 16628 views
Ministry of Energy: Russia again attacked energy infrastructure, emergency blackouts affected 7 regionsOctober 13, 07:11 AM • 18151 views
Combat readiness check in Belarus: State Border Guard Service reported on the situation at the border with UkraineOctober 13, 08:25 AM • 12389 views
"A New Beginning": Trump Declares End of War in GazaOctober 13, 08:38 AM • 21445 views
The Cabinet of Ministers shortened the 2025-2026 heating season: how the dates changed10:34 AM • 18464 views
Publications
Top teas that will help relieve tension after a busy dayPhoto01:30 PM • 9026 views
"Immorality and inevitable consequences": how NABU destroys the reputation of people and the country12:28 PM • 16835 views
SOS: pharmaceutical company "Darnitsa" threatens to stop production for the third time this year10:25 AM • 27530 views
Switching to "winter time": when to set the clocks back in Ukraine, and how it affects the body10:13 AM • 26265 views
Bitcoin under geopolitical pressure: why new US tariffs against China crashed the crypto market
Exclusive
October 13, 08:59 AM • 31786 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kaya Kallas
Denys Shmyhal
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Israel
State Border of Ukraine
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taylor Swift announces documentary series about her latest tourPhoto03:39 PM • 188 views
Tyson Fury's 16-year-old daughter got engaged: Paris Fury defended her daughter's choice03:15 PM • 1076 views
Meghan Markle "invited herself" to Paris Fashion Week02:34 PM • 2454 views
Potato heritage and cleaner ingredients: Lay's chip manufacturer presents brand update02:09 PM • 3092 views
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau confirmed romance with passionate kisses on a yachtPhotoOctober 12, 11:24 AM • 42688 views
Actual
Financial Times
Forbes
MIM-104 Patriot
NASAMS
E-6 Mercury

"Hopelessness in the air": HUR interception revealed apathy among Belgorod residents due to strikes and drones

Kyiv • UNN

 • 868 views

The Main Intelligence Directorate intercepted a conversation of a resident of the Belgorod region, who talks about fears and despair due to numerous launches of attack drones. The local population has become accustomed to the constant threat and fears for their own homes and lives.

"Hopelessness in the air": HUR interception revealed apathy among Belgorod residents due to strikes and drones

The Main Intelligence Directorate reports an intercepted conversation of a resident of the Belgorod region, who describes everyday fears and despair in the border area after numerous launches of attack drones. The conversation records the growing depression among the local population due to the war unleashed by the Kremlin. The GUR intercepted this conversation, UNN reports.

Details

Ukrainian intelligence officers published an intercepted conversation of a resident of Belgorod region, in which she painfully talks about the new "normality" in the border area - nights and days filled with the launch of attack drones and uncertainty about tomorrow.

I was late, in short, and they were launched by the dozens somewhere. Can you imagine?! I look: it's flying, and where it will fly, and what it will do, what it's aimed at

- she says in the recording.

Tiredness and apathy are noticeable in the conversation - people are already used to the constant threat and are afraid for their own homes and lives.

I lived another day, thank God. That's how it is for us now. We've come to this - well done

- adds the interlocutor.

Russian Belgorod plunged into blackout again after shelling05.10.25, 22:35 • 4432 views

Stepan Haftko

War in UkraineNews of the World
Power outage
Blackout
State Border of Ukraine
Electricity
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine