"Hopelessness in the air": HUR interception revealed apathy among Belgorod residents due to strikes and drones

The Main Intelligence Directorate reports an intercepted conversation of a resident of the Belgorod region, who describes everyday fears and despair in the border area after numerous launches of attack drones. The conversation records the growing depression among the local population due to the war unleashed by the Kremlin. The GUR intercepted this conversation, UNN reports.

Ukrainian intelligence officers published an intercepted conversation of a resident of Belgorod region, in which she painfully talks about the new "normality" in the border area - nights and days filled with the launch of attack drones and uncertainty about tomorrow.

I was late, in short, and they were launched by the dozens somewhere. Can you imagine?! I look: it's flying, and where it will fly, and what it will do, what it's aimed at - she says in the recording.

Tiredness and apathy are noticeable in the conversation - people are already used to the constant threat and are afraid for their own homes and lives.

I lived another day, thank God. That's how it is for us now. We've come to this - well done - adds the interlocutor.

