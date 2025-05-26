Hollybush House, an 18th-century historical mansion, burned down in London

On the night of May 26, a large-scale fire broke out in North London, completely destroying the historic Hollybush House mansion on Hadley Green Road in Barnet. This is reported by UNN with reference to Dailymail.

Details

The fire engulfed all floors and the roof of the building, which was under reconstruction. Ten fire engines and about 70 rescuers arrived at the scene. The fire was brought under control by five in the morning, and there were no casualties.

The entire roof, as well as the first and second floors of a separate building under reconstruction, were engulfed in flames. The structure suffered a partial collapse. The cause of the fire is currently being investigated - reported the London Fire Brigade.

Additionally

Hollybush House is an 18th-century mansion that is a listed building. It is located on a plot of over 2 acres and includes terraces, a pond and a swimming pool. In 2020, it was sold for £4 million 500 thousand.

Hadley Green Road, where the burnt mansion is located, is known as "Millionaires' Street" due to its numerous luxury estates. The average cost of houses here exceeds £1 million 75 thousand.

Reference

Hollybush House is a Georgian mansion built in the late 18th century. It is part of Barnet's historical heritage and has architectural value.

This is not the first case of a large-scale fire in historic buildings in London. In 2017, the fire at Grenfell Tower led to significant losses and prompted a review of safety standards in buildings across the country.

Chicago plans to buy the house where Pope Leo XIV grew up: details