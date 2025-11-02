HJC approved the arrest of a judge suspected of a fatal road accident in Prykarpattia

The High Council of Justice has agreed to the detention of a judge of the Pidhaitsi District Court of Ternopil Oblast, who is suspected of a fatal road accident in Prykarpattia. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

As noted by the Prosecutor General's Office, the decision of the High Council of Justice was a response to the prosecutor's submission, which petitioned for the application of a preventive measure in the form of detention. The judge, whose name has not yet been officially disclosed, is suspected of violating traffic safety rules, which led to the death of one person and injury to another (Part 2 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the investigation, the tragedy occurred in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast. While driving a Lexus, the judge hit two pedestrians. One of them died at the scene, the other sustained numerous injuries.

Recall

After the incident, the woman was notified of suspicion, and the prosecutor's office appealed to the High Council of Justice with a request to give consent to her detention. Now, after the adopted decision of the HCJ, law enforcement officers have legal grounds for further detention of the judge.