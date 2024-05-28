Hit on hypermarket in Kharkiv: police identify 14 bodies

Police have identified 14 bodies found at the site of an enemy shelling of a Kharkiv hypermarket. This was reported in a telegram from the law enforcement agency, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that two men were identified immediately after the shelling, and 12 more were identified using the ANDE DNA test. Three bodies have not yet been identified.

According to police, four people are still missing. In search of their relatives, 16 people have turned to law enforcement and provided their DNA.

The staff of investigators and forensic experts has been working for more than two days.

People who have lost contact with their loved ones can call 0934943162 or 102. the police said in a statement.

Russian strike on a hypermarket in Kharkiv: 16 people confirmed dead, 45 more injured