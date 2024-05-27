Russian strike on a hypermarket in Kharkiv: 16 people confirmed dead, 45 more injured

According to updated data, 16 people were killed and 45 others were injured in the Russian Federation's strike on a construction hypermarket in Kharkiv. Five people remain missing. This was reported on Monday by the Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office, UNN reports.

Earlier, the State Emergency Service confirmed that 15 people were killed in an enemy attack on a hypermarket in Kharkiv.

Today , Kharkiv has declared a Day of Mourning in memory of the victims of the Russian strike.