His efforts and prayers will not be in vain: Epiphanius reacted to the death of Pope Francis

$41.400.01
47.030.02
ukenru
Who Will Sit on the Holy See After Pope Francis: Main Contenders and Election Rules
10:05 AM • 20041 views

Who Will Sit on the Holy See After Pope Francis: Main Contenders and Election Rules

Exclusive
09:18 AM • 22473 views

Sweets in children's diet: a pediatrician explained when and how much is allowed

08:55 AM • 29304 views

Who was Pope Francis and what did he say about Ukraine

Exclusive
06:59 AM • 22712 views

Drunk man staged a shooting with an automatic rifle in Dnipropetrovsk region: he has been detained

Exclusive
April 21, 05:47 AM • 43797 views

A week of tension and inner strength: horoscope for all zodiac signs for April 22-28

April 21, 03:08 AM • 36955 views

Epiphanius named the scenario for the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine: it will happen as in Syria

April 21, 02:26 AM • 51238 views

Kyiv prepares a response to Trump's plan regarding the recognition of the annexation of Crimea and blocking NATO membership - WSJ

April 20, 09:16 PM • 32425 views

Trump hopes for the signing of a peace agreement between Ukraine and the Russian Federation already this week

April 20, 02:07 PM • 36261 views

On the Toretsk direction, Ukrainian soldiers fell into a Russian ambush, there are dead - Zelenskyy

April 20, 06:46 AM • 54333 views

The Holy Fire arrived in Ukraine from Warsaw: it was met in Volyn

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+25°
2.9m/s
23%
748 mm
Popular news

Kyiv under threat: enemy UAVs are heading towards the capital, explosions are heard

April 21, 01:56 AM • 35895 views

Night attacks on Ukraine: explosions heard in several regional centers

April 21, 02:56 AM • 71205 views

King Charles and Queen Camilla attended Easter service in Windsor with members of the royal family

07:34 AM • 20302 views

Pope Francis has died

07:57 AM • 18228 views

China imposed sanctions against US Congress members - Reuters

10:09 AM • 14426 views
Publications

Who Will Sit on the Holy See After Pope Francis: Main Contenders and Election Rules

10:05 AM • 20041 views

Who was Pope Francis and what did he say about Ukraine

08:55 AM • 29304 views

A week of tension and inner strength: horoscope for all zodiac signs for April 22-28
Exclusive

April 21, 05:47 AM • 43797 views

How to remove stains from wine, coffee, grass and ink: simple and effective tips

April 20, 09:03 AM • 50757 views

Eggs after Easter: how to properly store and what to cook with them

April 20, 06:00 AM • 52624 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Donald Trump

Pope Francis

Giorgia Meloni

Emmanuel Macron

Barack Obama

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

United Kingdom

Singapore

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Fans are again concerned about Justin Bieber's condition after strange behavior at a Coachella party

09:54 AM • 10867 views

Kristen Stewart married fiancée Dylan Meyer: ceremony took place in Los Angeles

08:54 AM • 11275 views

Meghan Markle surprised by unexpected guests near her $14 million Montecito estate

08:50 AM • 10588 views

King Charles and Queen Camilla attended Easter service in Windsor with members of the royal family

07:34 AM • 20612 views

Five cool anthology series: what to watch in your free time

April 19, 03:04 PM • 75672 views
Actual

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Financial Times

The Guardian

TikTok

Coca-Cola

His efforts and prayers will not be in vain: Epiphanius reacted to the death of Pope Francis

Kyiv • UNN

 • 736 views

Metropolitan Epiphanius commented on the death of Pope Francis, noting his service and help to Ukraine. He emphasized the importance of the Pope's efforts in freeing prisoners and returning children, who "will live in hearts".

His efforts and prayers will not be in vain: Epiphanius reacted to the death of Pope Francis

The Primate of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU), Metropolitan of Kyiv and All Ukraine Epiphanius reacted to the death of Pope Francis, stating that his efforts and prayers will not be in vain, but will live in the hearts of his flock. Epiphanius wrote about this on his Facebook page, reports UNN.

Details

"With heartfelt sorrow, I received today's news of the passing of Pope Francis. As head of the Roman Catholic Church, he dedicated his life to serving God, spreading the Christian faith, and implemented many humanitarian initiatives to help those in need. During our personal meetings, Pope Francis expressed sincere concern for the fate of Ukrainians suffering from Russian aggression. His efforts and personal assistance in matters of releasing Ukrainian prisoners of war, as well as the return to Ukraine of children deported by the Russian authorities, became extremely important for us," - wrote Epiphanius.

He recalled that yesterday in his Easter message, the Pope once again mentioned "Ukraine, torn by war", expressing hope for the establishment, by God's will, of a just and lasting peace in our country.

"His efforts and prayers will not be in vain, but will live in the hearts of his flock. I express my heartfelt condolences to all Catholics, the episcopate, and the fullness of the Roman Catholic Church in Ukraine and the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, who have lost their head, as well as to all who honored the departed Pope Francis," - added Epiphanius.

Recall

Today, April 21, the day after Easter, Pope Francis died at the age of 88.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyNews of the World
Pope Francis
Ukraine
Facebook
Kyiv
Brent
$66.33
Bitcoin
$87,360.90
S&P 500
$5,302.78
Tesla
$239.97
Газ TTF
$35.66
Золото
$3,406.86
Ethereum
$1,634.88