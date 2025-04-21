His efforts and prayers will not be in vain: Epiphanius reacted to the death of Pope Francis

The Primate of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU), Metropolitan of Kyiv and All Ukraine Epiphanius reacted to the death of Pope Francis, stating that his efforts and prayers will not be in vain, but will live in the hearts of his flock. Epiphanius wrote about this on his Facebook page, reports UNN.

"With heartfelt sorrow, I received today's news of the passing of Pope Francis. As head of the Roman Catholic Church, he dedicated his life to serving God, spreading the Christian faith, and implemented many humanitarian initiatives to help those in need. During our personal meetings, Pope Francis expressed sincere concern for the fate of Ukrainians suffering from Russian aggression. His efforts and personal assistance in matters of releasing Ukrainian prisoners of war, as well as the return to Ukraine of children deported by the Russian authorities, became extremely important for us," - wrote Epiphanius.

He recalled that yesterday in his Easter message, the Pope once again mentioned "Ukraine, torn by war", expressing hope for the establishment, by God's will, of a just and lasting peace in our country.

"His efforts and prayers will not be in vain, but will live in the hearts of his flock. I express my heartfelt condolences to all Catholics, the episcopate, and the fullness of the Roman Catholic Church in Ukraine and the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, who have lost their head, as well as to all who honored the departed Pope Francis," - added Epiphanius.

Today, April 21, the day after Easter, Pope Francis died at the age of 88.