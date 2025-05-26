High-tech companies that intend to leave the Russian market should be "strangled," Putin believes
Kyiv • UNN
Putin said that companies that have not left Russia, but are acting against it, should be "strangled." He added that Russia had provided them with favorable conditions.
Foreign IT services that announced their withdrawal from the Russian market but continue to receive profits in Russia, Russian President Vladimir Putin called to "strangle". UNN reports with reference to Russian media.
Details
Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin said it is necessary to "strangle" services that have not completely left the Russian market, which receive profits, but act against the Russian Federation.
We must strangle them. I agree completely. I say this without any shame, because they are trying to strangle us. We must reciprocate, that's all!
At the same time, the dictator noted that "no one was expelled from Russia, no one was hindered".
We provided the most favorable conditions for work. .. And they are trying to strangle us. And we must reciprocate
Putin expresses concern about the state of the Russian economy due to lack of labor and high interest rates.
Putin allowed Goldman Sachs Bank to sell its Russian business to Balchug Capital.