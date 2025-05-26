Foreign IT services that announced their withdrawal from the Russian market but continue to receive profits in Russia, Russian President Vladimir Putin called to "strangle". UNN reports with reference to Russian media.

Details

Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin said it is necessary to "strangle" services that have not completely left the Russian market, which receive profits, but act against the Russian Federation.

We must strangle them. I agree completely. I say this without any shame, because they are trying to strangle us. We must reciprocate, that's all! - Putin said during a meeting with representatives of business circles, in the Kremlin on Monday, May 26.

At the same time, the dictator noted that "no one was expelled from Russia, no one was hindered".

We provided the most favorable conditions for work. .. And they are trying to strangle us. And we must reciprocate - Putin noted.

Let us remind you

Putin expresses concern about the state of the Russian economy due to lack of labor and high interest rates.

Putin allowed Goldman Sachs Bank to sell its Russian business to Balchug Capital.