High-rise buildings in Poltava will be heated from November 1
Kyiv • UNN
The Executive Committee of Poltava City Council has decided to start the heating season. Heating in the city's high-rise buildings will be switched on from November 1 due to lower temperatures.
Details
Due to the drop in temperature, the Poltava community decided to start the heating season.
The decision was made unanimously.
According to Suspilne, Poltava residents will have heat in their homes on November 2.