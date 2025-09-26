High-profile murder of the president of the local sambo federation in Kryvyi Rih: criminal proceedings initiated
Kyiv • UNN
Law enforcement officers have initiated criminal proceedings regarding the murder of a man in Kryvyi Rih; the assailant is being sought. The victim is believed to be Yevhen Ponyrko, president of the sambo federation.
Law enforcement officers have launched a criminal investigation into the high-profile murder of a man in Kryvyi Rih. The attacker is still being sought, UNN reports with reference to the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast police.
Investigators opened a criminal proceeding under Part 2, Clause 1 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (premeditated murder). A special police operation is underway in the region to search for and detain the attacker.
According to local media, the victim was likely Yevhen Ponyrko, president of the Sambo Federation in Kryvyi Rih.
Recall
As reported by UNN, an unknown person fired shots at a local resident. The man died on the spot from his injuries. Another person was wounded.
The report was received by the police on September 26, around 8 PM.
An investigative and operational group, experts, the leadership of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast and the Kryvyi Rih District Police Department, and other specialized services are working at the scene. Currently, initial investigative actions are being carried out to identify the person involved in the crime.
The issue of legal qualification of the event and entering information into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations is being resolved.