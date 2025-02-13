High level of air pollution in the capital: an increase in the concentration of suspended solids was recorded

As of the morning of February 13, a high level of air pollution remains in Kyiv due to an increase in the concentration of suspended solids. This is reported by KCSA, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the probable cause of the deterioration of air quality is the accumulation of suspended solids (dust). This is because low-wind weather with high atmospheric pressure does not help disperse impurities.

Until the air quality improves, it is recommended to close the windows, limit your time outside, and drink plenty of water. If you have an air purifier, turn it on to the maximum setting, - the statement said.

Recall

Earlier UNN wrote that a cloud of polluted airis expected to cover Ukraine in the middle of the week. Air quality will deteriorate by more than 300 units. Zhytomyr will suffer the most with a level of 317 units, and the pollution will also affect Kharkiv - 91 units, Kyiv - 83 units, and Dnipropetrovs'k regions.