Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Hid under a blanket until it suffocated: in Rivne region, a woman who gave birth received a suspicion notice due to the death of an infant

Kyiv • UNN

 • 360 views

In Rivne region, a 35-year-old woman was remanded in custody due to the death of her newborn child. Investigators established that the infant died from mechanical asphyxia.

Hid under a blanket until it suffocated: in Rivne region, a woman who gave birth received a suspicion notice due to the death of an infant

A 35-year-old woman in Rivne region was remanded in custody by the court due to the death of her newborn child. The suspect already has two children and has been deprived of parental rights. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Rivne police.

Details

Investigators established that in one of the villages of Varash district, the woman gave birth at home. When medics arrived at the scene, she decided not to let them approach her. The investigative and operational group had to be called.

Law enforcement officers found a newborn girl without signs of life on the bed under a blanket in the room. According to the medics' conclusion, the infant's death occurred due to mechanical asphyxia, as the child did not receive oxygen.

Police found out that the 35-year-old mother already has two children, but has been deprived of parental rights. Therefore, she carefully concealed her third pregnancy from her relatives.

In Kyiv region, parents will be prosecuted for abandoning a baby in a bag on the street07.05.25, 14:19 • 9022 views

The suspect is in a pre-trial detention center. The issue of placing her in a specialized medical facility is being decided.

2-month-old baby died in Odesa region: two proceedings have been opened12.06.25, 11:24 • 2495 views

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

Crimes and emergencies
Rivne Oblast
