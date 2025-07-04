Hid under a blanket until it suffocated: in Rivne region, a woman who gave birth received a suspicion notice due to the death of an infant

A 35-year-old woman in Rivne region was remanded in custody by the court due to the death of her newborn child. The suspect already has two children and has been deprived of parental rights. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Rivne police.

Investigators established that in one of the villages of Varash district, the woman gave birth at home. When medics arrived at the scene, she decided not to let them approach her. The investigative and operational group had to be called.

Law enforcement officers found a newborn girl without signs of life on the bed under a blanket in the room. According to the medics' conclusion, the infant's death occurred due to mechanical asphyxia, as the child did not receive oxygen.

Police found out that the 35-year-old mother already has two children, but has been deprived of parental rights. Therefore, she carefully concealed her third pregnancy from her relatives.

The suspect is in a pre-trial detention center. The issue of placing her in a specialized medical facility is being decided.

