2-month-old baby died in Odesa region: two proceedings have been opened
Kyiv • UNN
In the Odesa region, the police are investigating the death of a two-month-old boy from pneumonia. Proceedings have been opened on the fact of natural death and under the article on failure to fulfill duties of care for a child.
An infant died in the Odesa region, and police are investigating two criminal proceedings in connection with this fact, the GUNP in the region reported on Thursday, UNN writes.
Details
The tragic incident occurred a few days ago in one of the settlements of the Bilyaivka community in the Odesa district.
The police received a report about the death of a two-month-old boy at his place of residence. "Preliminary law enforcement officers established that a 33-year-old woman went to bed with her son, and when she woke up, she found the baby without signs of life," the police said.
"The boy's body was sent by investigators for forensic medical examination. Preliminary, the child's death was caused by pneumonia," the report said.
The woman, as indicated, lives with two more children aged 4 and 7 years. The family is registered with the social service.
Currently, information on the death of the child has been entered by investigators into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under the signs of paragraph 2 of part 2 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine with the note "natural death" and Article 166 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (malicious failure to fulfill duties for the care of a child).
Investigators, together with juvenile police officers, are establishing all the circumstances of the tragedy.
