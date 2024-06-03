Hetmantsev violates the Criminal Code with his calls to interfere in the activities of the court - all-Ukrainian Association of retired judges

Chairman of the tax committee of the Rada Daniil Hetmantsev called on Ukrainians to "help" judge Vitaliy Tsiktich of the Shevchenko District Court of Kyiv "make an impartial and fair decision" in the case of illegal tobacco. The MP violates the Criminal Code with his appeals. This opinion was expressed in an exclusive comment to UNN by the president of the All-Ukrainian Association of judges, retired Denis Nevyadomsky.

In his Telegram channel, Hetmantsev published a post in which he reported that the Bureau of economic security stopped the production of illegal tobacco by Orion Tobacco LLC, cutting out the equipment.

A group of individuals associated with the evil criminal genius Alperin is accused of manufacturing and storing fake excise tax stamps for the purpose of using them in the sale of tobacco products of their own production in the Odessa region. In other words, the theft of tobacco excise tax in the army Hetmantsev added.

According to him, the prosecutor filed a motion with the Shevchenko District Court of Kiev to seize the equipment. however, the court session under the chairmanship of Judge Tsitkich does not take place for unknown reasons. Hetmantsev also noted that the same court in the past repeatedly returned the equipment to the owner, "so that he could continue the crime without obstacles."

I am convinced that this time the postponement is due to the fact that a highly respected judge deeply and carefully examines the entire long criminal fate of the instrument of crime in order to make an impartial and fair decision not in favor of the illegal tobacco industry, but in the end in favor of the rule of law. Let's support Judge Tsitkich in his difficult daily defense of the honor of the High title of Judge, and by making him known as an unconditional fighter against organized crime, help him defend this honor! Reposts, Sheri, blessings, praises, hymns, odes, akathists and even inscriptions on fences in honor of Judge Tsitkich are welcome in every possible way! - called Hetmantsev.

Retired president of the All-Ukrainian Association of judges Denys Nevyadomsky noted that such appeals of Hetmans violate the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The MP, according to him, in particular calls for interference in the activities of the court, and also violates the presumption of innocence.

Of course, these are calls for interference in the activities of the judicial authorities in order to achieve a certain result (article 376 of the Criminal Code). What is the MP's side to the criminal case on the use of fake excise taxes? Plus the obvious manipulation of facts (theft from the army and the name of a certain person). A certain person already has grounds to apply to the court with a defamation claim, and a judge to the Council of judges of Ukraine and the Prosecutor General Nevyadomsky noted.

The maximum sanction of Article 376 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine provides for imprisonment for up to three years.

Nevyadomsky added that the Constitutional Court of Ukraine and the European Court of human rights (ECHR) have repeatedly pointed out in their decisions the inadmissibility of such actions and statements of officials.

Detectives of the Bureau of economic security of Ukraine conducted searches at the production facilities and warehouses of the enterprise, which has a license for the official production of tobacco products. The mentioned company is associated with a well-known sub-sanctioned Odessa smuggler Vadim Alperin.