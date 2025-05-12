Hepatitis A outbreak in Kyiv: more than 30 cases registered, most of them children

34 cases of hepatitis A have already been registered in Kyiv, including 20 in children. 26 people have been hospitalized. This was announced by the head of the State Institution "Kyiv City Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine" Serhiy Chumak on the air of the telethon, reports UNN.

To date, 34 cases have already been registered, of which 20 are children. As for hospitalization, 26 people have been hospitalized, including 15 children. We start talking about an outbreak when there are more than five diseases - said Chumak.

According to him, the cause of the hepatitis A outbreak is still being выяс'ясовується.

To date, it has been выяс'ясовано that in this microdistrict where these people live and study, in addition to the centralized water supply, there are бювети. There is also a lake in the park. That is, we are выяс'ясовуємо all the reasons to exclude this source - said Chumak.

Addition

An outbreak of hepatitis A has been recorded in the Solomyanskyi district of Kyiv.

Specialists of the State Institution "Kyiv City Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine" have launched an epidemiological investigation to establish the causes and circumstances of the outbreak, and are taking all necessary anti-epidemic measures to prevent further spread of the disease among the city's population.

The Capital City Center for Disease Control and Prevention notes that hepatitis A is transmitted:

through the consumption of contaminated food or water that may contain fecal impurities of infected individuals;

in case of non-compliance with personal hygiene rules;

in everyday life - when an infected person prepares food for other family members;

during certain types of sexual contact.

The main symptoms of hepatitis A:

increased body temperature;

general weakness;

loss of appetite;

diarrhea, vomiting;

discomfort or pain in the abdomen;

darkening of urine;