Hepatitis A outbreak in Kyiv: more than 30 cases registered, most of them children

$41.550.04
46.750.13
ukenru
EU will additionally allocate 900 million euros for weapons to Ukraine from the revenues of Russian assets
08:59 AM • 3354 views

EU will additionally allocate 900 million euros for weapons to Ukraine from the revenues of Russian assets

Exclusive
08:49 AM • 10115 views

Expert Kozachenko on agricultural science: leadership in selection is maintained, but there are risks

08:13 AM • 22205 views

Eurovision 2025: where to watch and how to vote on the eve of the contest

Exclusive
06:50 AM • 20205 views

Legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine: what Ukrainians think about this initiative

Exclusive
06:38 AM • 27087 views

71st anniversary of Ukraine's membership in UNESCO: how many Ukrainian sites are under the organization's enhanced protection

Exclusive
05:40 AM • 46546 views

A week of transformations, emotional depth and unexpected changes: astrological forecast for May 12–18

May 12, 03:50 AM • 30482 views

Britain convenes European foreign ministers to discuss support for Ukraine

May 11, 05:14 PM • 46466 views

We expect a ceasefire and I will personally wait for Putin in Turkey - Zelenskyy

May 11, 05:32 AM • 68168 views

Trump made a statement after Putin refused to start a ceasefire on May 12: details

May 10, 02:21 PM • 84757 views

Macron announced elements of deterring the Russian Federation after the start of the ceasefire

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
3m/s
34%
748mm
Popular news

Russia is preparing an agreement on Ukraine's surrender, based on the "Istanbul Protocols" of 2022 - ISW

May 12, 12:56 AM • 31015 views

In Kyiv, rescuers carried a cat and a dog out of a burning apartment

May 12, 01:19 AM • 32100 views

55 out of 108 enemy drones were shot down overnight over Ukraine

05:48 AM • 27651 views

Johnny Depp's ex became a mother for the second time: the actress gave birth to twins

06:53 AM • 15441 views

10 years of impunity and the decline of the anti-corruption flagship: what the first "annual" audit of NABU showed

07:00 AM • 33871 views
Publications

Eurovision 2025: where to watch and how to vote on the eve of the contest

08:13 AM • 22206 views

10 years of impunity and the decline of the anti-corruption flagship: what the first "annual" audit of NABU showed

07:00 AM • 33901 views

A week of transformations, emotional depth and unexpected changes: astrological forecast for May 12–18
Exclusive

05:40 AM • 46547 views

What to eat in May: seasonal products and simple recipes

May 10, 06:30 AM • 74073 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent
Exclusive

May 9, 11:02 AM • 181446 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

David Lammy

Kaya Kallas

Emmanuel Macron

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Johnny Depp's ex became a mother for the second time: the actress gave birth to twins

06:53 AM • 15459 views

Lily Collins returns to filming "Emily in Paris" with her newborn daughter

May 11, 12:16 PM • 25648 views

The fifth chick has hatched from the star storks Hrytsyk and Odarka

May 10, 11:35 AM • 33284 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 06:26 PM • 114185 views

Felled the legendary "Robin Hood" tree in Britain: court finds two men guilty

May 9, 03:40 PM • 62333 views
Actual

Boeing 747

Cryptocurrency

Euro

Shahed-136

Kalibr (missile family)

Hepatitis A outbreak in Kyiv: more than 30 cases registered, most of them children

Kyiv • UNN

 • 364 views

34 cases of hepatitis A have been recorded in Kyiv, 20 of which are in children. The causes of the outbreak are being investigated, specialists are conducting an epidemiological investigation and taking anti-epidemic measures.

Hepatitis A outbreak in Kyiv: more than 30 cases registered, most of them children

34 cases of hepatitis A have already been registered in Kyiv, including 20 in children. 26 people have been hospitalized. This was announced by the head of the State Institution "Kyiv City Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine" Serhiy Chumak on the air of the telethon, reports UNN.

To date, 34 cases have already been registered, of which 20 are children. As for hospitalization, 26 people have been hospitalized, including 15 children. We start talking about an outbreak when there are more than five diseases

- said Chumak.

According to him, the cause of the hepatitis A outbreak is still being выяс'ясовується.

To date, it has been выяс'ясовано that in this microdistrict where these people live and study, in addition to the centralized water supply, there are бювети. There is also a lake in the park. That is, we are выяс'ясовуємо all the reasons to exclude this source

- said Chumak.

Addition

An outbreak of hepatitis A has been recorded in the Solomyanskyi district of Kyiv.

Specialists of the State Institution "Kyiv City Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine" have launched an epidemiological investigation to establish the causes and circumstances of the outbreak, and are taking all necessary anti-epidemic measures to prevent further spread of the disease among the city's population.          

The Capital City Center for Disease Control and Prevention notes that hepatitis A is transmitted:

  • through the consumption of contaminated food or water that may contain fecal impurities of infected individuals;
    • in case of non-compliance with personal hygiene rules;
      • in everyday life - when an infected person prepares food for other family members;
        • during certain types of sexual contact.

          The main symptoms of hepatitis A:

          • increased body temperature;
            • general weakness;
              • loss of appetite;
                • diarrhea, vomiting;
                  • discomfort or pain in the abdomen;
                    • darkening of urine;
                      • yellowing of the skin and whites of the eyes.
                        Anna Murashko

                        Anna Murashko

                        KyivHealth
                        Kyiv
                        Brent
                        $65.74
                        Bitcoin
                        $104,446.50
                        S&P 500
                        $5,664.27
                        Tesla
                        $297.16
                        Газ TTF
                        $35.54
                        Золото
                        $3,234.64
                        Ethereum
                        $2,550.90