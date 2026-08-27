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Henry received the UEFA President's Award

Kyiv • UNN

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Thierry Henry was honored for his football achievements, skill and personal qualities. He also spoke out against discrimination and supported humanitarian initiatives.

Henry received the UEFA President's Award

Former France national team, London "Arsenal" and Catalan "Barcelona" player Thierry Henry has received the 2026 UEFA President’s Award for outstanding achievements, footballing excellence and exemplary personal qualities, UNN reports. 

"Speed, grace, skill and the cool-headed finishing of chances made Henry a striker who will go down in history, as well as a person who continues to write his story in the world of sport as a world-class expert," said UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin. 

He stressed that Henry had never hesitated to express his opinion on important issues: he consistently spoke out against discrimination and racism and in support of mental health, while also generously devoting his time to supporting numerous humanitarian initiatives both during his football career and after its conclusion.

"His passion and work off the pitch have shown that 'ice in the veins' is far from the whole story: beneath this mask lies a warm, deeply empathetic heart," Čeferin added. 

Since 1998, the annual UEFA President’s Award has been presented for outstanding achievements that extend beyond sport. At the beginning of each new European season, the UEFA president recognizes professional excellence and exemplary personal qualities both on and off the pitch.

Last year, the award went to Swede Zlatan Ibrahimović. 

We remind you 

"PSG" captain Marquinhos received the UEFA "Respect: Beyond the Game" award, which is presented for actions embodying empathy, dignity, solidarity and respect in European football. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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