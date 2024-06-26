Helicopter parking can be built near occupied Kerch – Crimean Wind

A parking lot for vehicles is probably being built at the military airfield in Bagerovo near Kerch, in the occupied Crimea. This is reported by the monitoring group "Crimean wind", with reference to satellite imagery data, reports UNN.

Details

In the occupied Crimea, construction works are being carried out at the former military airfield in Bagerovo near Kerch. According to satellite imagery data published by the Crimean Wind monitoring group, it is possible to recognize the protective collapse of future parking lots of equipment.

At the moment, caponiers have been dug, the top layer of soil has been removed in some places. (..) Imperceptibly restoring the airfield runway, from which reinforced concrete slabs were stolen from 1998 (when the military unit was disbanded) until 2022. – the message says.

It is possible that there will be helicopters in Bagerovo.

