Helicopter crashes in UK: flight likely private

A helicopter crashed in Great Britain. The flight was probably private. The number of people on board is unknown, UNN reports with reference to Sky news.

Details

South Yorkshire Police say officers were called to reports of a helicopter crash in a field near Ings Lane, Bentley.

In a statement, police said: "At 10:14 a.m. today, we were called to Ings Lane, Bentley, where a helicopter reportedly crashed in a field.

Officers and emergency services colleagues are present at the scene."

Local media reported that the helicopter was likely a private flight that departed from Gamston Airport near Retford shortly before the crash.

It is unknown how many people were on the helicopter.

Plane with 12 people crashed en route to a popular tourist reserve in Kenya