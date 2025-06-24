"Heart couldn't withstand the shock": a moose calf died as a result of a Russian attack on the Wild Animal Rescue Center

On the night of June 23, a Russian shelling claimed the life of a moose calf that lived in the Wildlife Rescue Center. Its heart could not withstand the shock of the blast wave that hit the building and stopped. This was reported by the Center's staff, according to UNN.

On the night of June 23, during a massive shelling, our moose calf died. Our traumatized baby, who got a second chance and desperately fought for life with us, did not survive another hellish night. The blast wave was so strong that the windows in our Center's buildings were blown out, the animals hit the cage bars out of fear, and our moose calf's heart could not withstand the shock and stopped - the post says.

