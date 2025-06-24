"Heart couldn't withstand the shock": a moose calf died as a result of a Russian attack on the Wild Animal Rescue Center

$41.870.04
48.020.18
ukenru
Corruption in the Ministry of Regional Development: Chernysov is scheduled to have a pre-trial detention measure chosen tomorrow
02:05 PM • 7578 views
Corruption in the Ministry of Regional Development: Chernysov is scheduled to have a pre-trial detention measure chosen tomorrow
12:48 PM • 18339 views
Russia plans new military operations on NATO territory – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
June 24, 09:02 AM • 45751 views
Helicopter scandal: the dismantling of weapons elements from helicopters without the participation of the company that installed them was obviously a violation
Exclusive
June 24, 08:07 AM • 83545 views
Aircraft repair is hampered by bureaucracy: experts call for simplified certification and updated documentation approaches
Exclusive
June 24, 07:47 AM • 93981 views
Small pharmacies warn they will not be able to dispense medicines under the "Affordable Medicines" program, threatening them with license revocation
June 24, 07:34 AM • 79142 views
Putin's war with NATO to cost the world $1.5 trillion - Bloomberg
Exclusive
June 24, 06:40 AM • 59038 views
<p>The Public Health Center reported whether a new COVID-19 strain has been detected in Ukraine</p>
Exclusive
June 24, 05:31 AM • 66914 views
What to expect from the 2025 NATO Summit in The Hague
June 23, 05:50 PM • 60312 views
Naftogaz won arbitration against Gazprom for 1.37 billion dollars
June 23, 04:46 PM • 310562 views
Nazarii Husakov - a mortally ill man who needs help, or a runaway con artist: details of a high-profile scandal
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
4.4m/s
54%
747mm
Popular news
Trump announced the ceasefire between Israel and Iran came into effectJune 24, 05:38 AM • 123071 views
Almost a quarter of a million euros and dollars were tried to be smuggled out of Ukraine in a car trunk: stopped at the EU borderJune 24, 06:16 AM • 108166 views
Zelenskyy: there are plans to meet with Trump at NATO summit in The HagueJune 24, 08:36 AM • 87310 views
Svitlana Hrynchuk's Ministry of Environmental ImitationJune 24, 08:49 AM • 102086 views
Family schemes or coincidence? How the company of the son of ARMA Deputy Katamadze won the tender for "UkrBud"09:55 AM • 68496 views
Publications
Inflation for pharmaceutical products reached 13.9% - Minister of Health Viktor Liashko12:11 PM • 27754 views
Hetmantsev will try to push through a bill on Thursday that could destroy the depositor protection system11:50 AM • 30123 views
Family schemes or coincidence? How the company of the son of ARMA Deputy Katamadze won the tender for "UkrBud"09:55 AM • 69129 views
Svitlana Hrynchuk's Ministry of Environmental ImitationJune 24, 08:49 AM • 102733 views
Refreshing summer classics: delicious cold soup recipes for hot daysJune 23, 07:05 PM • 122618 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Denis Shmyhal
Andriy Yermak
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Netherlands
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Amber Heard returns to acting after Depp scandal02:38 PM • 3532 views
Gellar seeks to resurrect dead heroes in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" reboot11:51 AM • 16046 views
Ezra Miller prepares for a cinematic comeback with a new film by Lynne RamsayJune 23, 02:13 PM • 101853 views
The Punisher to play alongside Spider-Man: What is known about the new Marvel movieJune 21, 11:04 PM • 180358 views
Five unusual comedies: what to watch in your free timeJune 21, 06:14 PM • 302363 views
Actual
Facebook
The New York Times
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Falcon 9
Diia (service)

"Heart couldn't withstand the shock": a moose calf died as a result of a Russian attack on the Wild Animal Rescue Center

Kyiv • UNN

 • 434 views

On the night of June 23, a Russian shelling led to the death of a moose calf at the Wild Animal Rescue Center. The animal's heart could not withstand the shock from the blast wave, which damaged the Center's buildings.

"Heart couldn't withstand the shock": a moose calf died as a result of a Russian attack on the Wild Animal Rescue Center

On the night of June 23, a Russian shelling claimed the life of a moose calf that lived in the Wildlife Rescue Center. Its heart could not withstand the shock of the blast wave that hit the building and stopped. This was reported by the Center's staff, according to UNN.

On the night of June 23, during a massive shelling, our moose calf died. Our traumatized baby, who got a second chance and desperately fought for life with us, did not survive another hellish night. The blast wave was so strong that the windows in our Center's buildings were blown out, the animals hit the cage bars out of fear, and our moose calf's heart could not withstand the shock and stopped 

- the post says.

RF attack on Kyiv: Ten cats rescued from the rubble18.06.25, 15:54 • 60947 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

SocietyWar
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9