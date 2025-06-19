$41.630.10
Head of the Russian torture network in the left-bank Kherson region: Russia's chief jailer sentenced to 10 years imprisonment

Kyiv • UNN

 • 900 views

The Director of the Federal Penitentiary Service of the Russian Federation, Arkady Gostev, was заочно sentenced to 10 years imprisonment. He was found guilty of organizing a network of torture chambers in the left-bank Kherson region, where members of the resistance movement were imprisoned.

Head of the Russian torture network in the left-bank Kherson region: Russia's chief jailer sentenced to 10 years imprisonment

Based on materials from the Security Service, Arkadiy Gostev, the Director of the Federal Penitentiary Service of the Russian Federation, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison in absentia. This was reported by the SBU press service, writes UNN via link.

According to the case materials, the Russian general organized a network of penal colonies in the temporarily occupied left-bank Kherson region. It was on his orders that the rashists reequipped the penitentiary institutions seized in the region into torture chambers, where participants of the resistance movement are imprisoned. In the dungeons, victims are subjected to brutal torture, through which they try to break the resistance to the Kremlin regime.

- the message states.

As the investigation established, the official personally coordinated the arrangement of prison facilities in the temporarily occupied part of the region. Subsequently, he included them in the general register of Russian prisons and pushed through the relevant decision via the Ministry of Justice of the Russian Federation.

Based on the evidence collected by SBU investigators, the court found Gostev guilty under Part 1 of Article 109 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (actions aimed at violent change or overthrow of the constitutional order or seizure of state power).

Since the offender is located in the aggressor country, comprehensive measures are underway to bring him to justice for crimes against our state.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

