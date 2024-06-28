Head of the RMA on explosions in Dnipro: it's loud in the city, stay in safe places
Kyiv • UNN
Explosions were heard in Dnipro, Ukraine, amid a missile threat, and the head of the Dnipro regional military administration urged residents to stay in safe places.
Head of Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak said that it was noisy in Dnipro and urged residents to stay in safe places, UNN reports.
"It's loud in Dnipro. Stay in safe places until curfew. More details later," said the RMA head.
Previously
Explosions were heard in Dnipro amid a missile threat.