Advertisement
Head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation Fedorov told US representative Davis about the pace of digitalization in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 904 views

Mykhailo Fedorov told Julie Davis about the digitalization of Ukraine, the launch of Diia and defense innovations. Technologies have become an important factor in the war, and Ukraine is developing solutions for protection.

Head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation Fedorov told US representative Davis about the pace of digitalization in Ukraine

Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov told the U.S. Chargé d'Affaires in Ukraine, Julie Davis, about Ukraine's achievements in the field of digitalization and the latest technologies of domestic development in service with the Armed Forces. This is reported by UNN with reference to the minister in Telegram.

Details

As Fedorov noted, during the meeting he told the representative of the United States about the work of the Ministry of Digital Development and key projects: digitalization, the launch of Diia, reengineering of public services and other reforms.

Fedorov named the first region where all schools are connected to the "Mriya" ecosystem10.04.25, 12:55 • 11493 views

They focused separately on defense tech and defense innovations. Technologies have become a game-changer in the war, and we are constantly developing and scaling solutions to protect Ukraine. Thank you to the United States for its strategic support of Ukraine. I am sure we will implement many more joint win-win projects

- Fedorov noted.

Recall

U.S. Chargé d'Affaires in Ukraine Julie S. Davis arrived in Kyiv and assumed her duties in this position on May 5.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

PoliticsTechnologies
Mikhail Fedorov
United States
Ukraine
