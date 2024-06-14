Head of Donetsk RMA: Five people wounded as a result of shelling in Selydove
Kyiv • UNN
Five people were injured and several houses were damaged as a result of Russian shelling of the town of Selidove in Donetsk region on June 13.
Late in the evening of June 13, the town of Selydove in Donetsk region was shelled, as a result of which five people were injured, said Vadym Filashkin, head of the RMA, UNN reports .
Details
The Russians damaged 10 high-rise buildings, three administrative buildings and several shops. Not a day goes by when Russians do not strike at the cities of Donetsk region that are relatively far from the front. Anyone who still stays in the region is exposing themselves to mortal danger
